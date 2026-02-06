CM Pushes For High-Value, Tech-Driven Agri, Rs 1,878 Crore Capex Announced

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday announced a capital expenditure allocation of ₹1,878 crore for agriculture and allied sectors, stressing that the Jammu and Kashmir government is focused on transforming farming into a high-value, technology-driven and income-oriented sector.

Presenting the Union Territory Budget in the Assembly, Abdullah said agriculture is undergoing a paradigm shift under the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP) and the IFAD-supported J&K Competitiveness Improvement Project (JKCIP).

“Our focus has moved away from subsistence farming towards a climate-resilient, productivity-driven and remunerative agricultural ecosystem,” he said.

According to Budget documents, the cultivated area in J&K has increased from 12.71 lakh hectares to 13.50 lakh hectares, while the seed replacement rate has risen from 12 per cent to 22 per cent, improving crop productivity.

The Chief Minister said protected cultivation has been expanded with the establishment of 332 hi-tech greenhouses and 848 polyhouses over nearly 30 hectares, enabling farmers to increase cropping intensity and mitigate weather-related risks.

Oilseed cultivation has also registered significant growth, with the area expanding from 1.4 lakh hectares to 2.1 lakh hectares, resulting in a doubling of production and reduced dependence on imported edible oils, he said.

Abdullah highlighted digital empowerment of farmers as a key reform area, noting that over eight lakh farmers have been onboarded through Kisan Khidmat Ghars (KKGs), with 1,300 centres currently operational. He said the government aims to achieve universal digital farmer coverage by March 2027 through the Digital Crop Survey.

Under the PM Fasal Bima Yojana, more than 2.01 lakh farmers covering over 75,000 hectares were insured during Kharif 2025, providing protection against crop losses, he added.

The Chief Minister said irrigation potential has been created for 4.53 lakh hectares under Command Area Development and Modernisation schemes, with further expansion planned in 2026-27.

Allied sectors such as mushroom cultivation, apiculture and horticulture have also seen growth. Mushroom production has risen to 2,742 metric tonnes, while honey production has crossed 3,895 metric tonnes, supported by the distribution of over one lakh bee colonies.

In horticulture, Abdullah said high-density plantations have been expanded, with fruit production rising to 26.92 lakh metric tonnes in 2024-25. A mega fruit nursery with a capacity of five lakh saplings has been commissioned at RS Pura in Jammu, while elite nurseries are being developed in Udhampur and Anantnag.

He also announced the establishment of a state-of-the-art Ex-Situ Gene Bank at SKUAST Jammu, making it the third such facility in the country.

The dairy sector featured prominently in the Budget, with annual milk production touching 28.75 lakh metric tonnes. Abdullah announced the setting up of seven milk processing plants with a capacity of one lakh litres per day at a cost of about ₹770 crore.

“My target is to increase milk processing in J&K from the current 4 per cent to 25 per cent in the next few years,” he said.