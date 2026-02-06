Kashmir's Budget 2026-27 Favors Continuity Over Jobs And Growth

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) By

The Jammu & Kashmir Budget for 2026-27 offers a revealing snapshot of the Union Territory's priorities, but it underscores a pattern of cautious continuity rather than bold reform.

While allocations cover routine sectors and reiterate policy commitments, the budget struggles to present a transformative vision capable of addressing the region's deep structural challenges.

Close scrutiny of its figures, directives, and sectoral promises highlights both missed opportunities and the limits of incremental planning.

Employment dominates the headline announcements. Local industrial units are urged to prioritize hiring regional residents, responding to long-standing youth unemployment concerns.