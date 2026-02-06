Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kashmir's Budget 2026-27 Favors Continuity Over Jobs And Growth


2026-02-06 08:08:03
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) By Ahmad Ayaz

The Jammu & Kashmir Budget for 2026-27 offers a revealing snapshot of the Union Territory's priorities, but it underscores a pattern of cautious continuity rather than bold reform.


ADVERTISEMENT

While allocations cover routine sectors and reiterate policy commitments, the budget struggles to present a transformative vision capable of addressing the region's deep structural challenges.

Close scrutiny of its figures, directives, and sectoral promises highlights both missed opportunities and the limits of incremental planning.

Employment dominates the headline announcements. Local industrial units are urged to prioritize hiring regional residents, responding to long-standing youth unemployment concerns.

MENAFN06022026000215011059ID1110707809



Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search