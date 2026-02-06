Anti-People & Directionless: Budget Draws Flak From J & K Oppn

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Leaders across the opposition spectrum on Friday slammed the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory Budget, calling it“hopeless, bureaucratic and anti-people”, while alleging that it ignores unemployment, daily wagers and the poor.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) and senior BJP leader Sunil Sharma described the budget as“National Conference-centric” and“anti-people”.

“This is a budget for NC MLAs. There is nothing in it for the common people of Jammu and Kashmir,” Sharma said. He alleged that funds allocated by the Centre were diverted to NC-held constituencies.

He accused the government of betraying daily wagers by failing to announce a clear, time-bound regularisation policy and ignoring unemployment.“Nearly 24,000 jobs have been outsourced with no written exam or transparent process. This budget is deceptive and disappointing,” he said, adding that earlier promises of free electricity and LPG cylinders remain unfulfilled.

People's Conference (PC) chief and Handwara MLA Sajad Lone criticised the government, saying the budget was“drafted by bureaucrats” and lacked political direction.

“The budget is as good or as bad as it was last time. It's a budget by bureaucrats, and there is no political input in it,” Lone said, adding that it reflects“repeated gratitude to the Centre” but“no independent policy framework”.

He questioned the government's claims of financial limitations, saying,“Are there any restrictions in the budget? There are none,” Lone said, accusing the administration of diluting the earlier promise of 12 free LPG cylinders to poor families.

PDP leader and MLA Pulwama Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra termed the budget“hopeless and vague”, saying it offers“no healing or hope” to the people.