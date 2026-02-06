Ukraine's International Reserves Reach Record High Of $57.7 Bln

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports that the figures come from preliminary data provided by the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU).

The NBU noted that reserves increased by USD 357.8 million in January compared to the previous month, primarily due to external financing, which largely offset the central bank's net foreign currency sales and government debt repayments in foreign currency.

Overall reserve dynamics in January were driven by several factors, including inflows to the government and debt servicing. In particular, USD 3.124 billion was credited to government accounts at the NBU via World Bank channels. Debt servicing and repayment in foreign currency totaled USD 310.7 million, including USD 233.9 million for servicing and repayment of government bonds and USD 76.8 million to other creditors. Additionally, Ukraine paid USD 171.6 million to the International Monetary Fund.

cuts key policy rate to 15

Another factor influencing reserves was NBU operations on the domestic foreign exchange market. In January 2026, net foreign currency sales decreased by 20.7% compared to December 2025, with the NBU selling USD 3.729,5 billion. Reserves were also boosted by the revaluation of financial instruments, which added USD 1.445,7 billion due to changes in market value and exchange rates.

The NBU emphasized that the current level of reserves is sufficient to cover six months of future imports.

As previously reported, Ukraine's international reserves grew by 30.8% in 2025.

Photo credit: Unsplash