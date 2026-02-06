Dapper Labs Ecosystem: Disney Pinnacle, NFL ALL DAY, And NBA Top Shot Drive Consumer Engagement On Flow

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --, the leader in digital sports and entertainment collectibles, today announced a sweep of major milestones and activations across its flagship platforms. From record-breaking sales onto real-time Super Bowl integrations withand a star-studdedtakeover in Los Angeles, the Dapper Labs ecosystem is demonstrating the power and scale of the Flow blockchain.

DISNEY PINNACLE: Record-Breaking Legendary Launch

The momentum kicked off with the first-ever Legendary Edition drop on Disney Pinnacle by Dapper Labs, which saw instant sell-outs and high-velocity secondary market activity.



Sold Out Instantly: 40 Legendary Mystery Capsules, priced at $499.99, were claimed in seconds.

Secondary Market Peak: A 1-of-1 "Apex" Donald Duck digital pin sold for $7,500 within hours of the launch. Massive Volume: Over 16,000 mystery capsules were unboxed in the initial window.

NFL ALL DAY: The Super Bowl LX Digital Blitz

As the NFL world prepares for kickoff this Sunday, NFL ALL DAY is bringing fans closer to the action through unprecedented team and player integrations.

Historical and Live Milestones: Following Tuesday's "Playoff Icons" drop featuring NFL royalty, the platform will debut the Super Bowl 60 Collection next Thursday, allowing fans to own the pivotal moments from Sunday's game just days after the final whistle.

NBA TOP SHOT: All-Star 2026 Takeover in Los Angeles

Looking ahead to the 75th NBA All-Star Game (Feb 12–15), NBA Top Shot is launching its most ambitious on-the-ground and digital activation to date.



NBA Top Shot x Baron Davis: Top Shot is partnering up with Baron Davis for a night of VIP events, including a Saturday night party for the community to get together.

High-Stakes Burning Auction: Last week, collectors competed to earn a VIP All-Star Package by "burning" high-value moments from 2026 All-Stars, creating a deflationary event that rewarded a super fan with tickets to every All-Star event and exclusive private invites to shoot around with NBA legends.

Fresh From The Court: The "Top Shot This" (TST) program will mint the best dunks and moments from the weekend in real-time, delivering them to fans within 24 hours of the game's conclusion. $17,500 Sale: On February 5, 2026, a Legendary Steph Curry Moment was purchased for $17,500, marking the most expensive acquisition on NBA Top Shot so far in 2026.

"Whether it's a whole new class of ultra scarce collectibles powering the magic of Disney, the spectacle of the Super Bowl, or the star power of NBA All-Star, Dapper Labs is proving that cultural landmarks are enhanced through digital collectibles," said Jacob Eisenberg, Head of Community at Dapper Labs. "By leveraging the speed and power of Flow, we are delivering unprecedented experiences and access for fans that bridge the gap between collecting and real-world connection.”

About Dapper Labs

Dapper Labs is the company behind NBA Top Shot, NFL ALL DAY, and Disney Pinnacle. By using blockchain technology to bring fans closer to the brands they love, Dapper Labs is creating the future of digital culture and entertainment.

About Flow

Flow, one of the fastest-growing layer-one networks in the world, is a consumer-first blockchain designed for mainstream adoption, powering millions of users across sports, entertainment, and digital culture. Flow is the home of leading consumer platforms including NBA Top Shot, NFL ALL DAY, and Disney Pinnacle. Built for scale, usability, and reliability, Flow is expanding the types of consumer applications it supports, including new financial experiences designed for everyday users. For more info, visit Flow.

