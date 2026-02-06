Golf Beef × The West Coast Classic Returns February 12, Kicking Off NBA All-Star Weekend In Los Angeles

MENAFN - GetNews)As NBA All-Star Weekend ignites Los Angeles, one of the city's most anticipated cultural experiences sets the tone first.

Golf Beef × The West Coast Classic returns for its 8th annual edition, bringing together culture, community, sports, and celebrity in the heart of Los Angeles. Founded by Big Percy (RMM Sports) and produced alongside James“Bo” Keyes and The Classic Events, the invite-only event takes place at the legendary Chester Washington Golf Course, just ahead of the All-Star Weekend rush.

What began eight years ago as a tight-knit gathering has evolved into one of the most talked-about cultural golf events of the year-an intentional collision of golf, music, lifestyle, and Los Angeles identity.

Set against iconic fairways, the experience includes celebrity and athlete foursomes, a custom Rider Gang car show, and the official Universal Domino League tournament inside the clubhouse. Designed to happen before the chaos of All-Star Weekend takes over the city, Golf Beef offers a rare moment where culture leads the conversation.

An 8-Year Tradition, Elevated

Past attendees include Snoop Dogg, Matt Barnes, Wiz Khalifa, Xzibit, George Lopez, Gary Payton, Jason Kidd, Ja Rule, Katt Williams, Byron Scott, and many other cultural legends.

For 2026, Big Percy raises the bar again with confirmed and expected guests including Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, Zab Judah, Matt Barnes, Kathleen Bradley, Michael Peña, Emilio Rivera, Mellow Man Ace, Chanel West Coast, and more.

Golf Beef × The West Coast Classic is unmistakably Los Angeles, featuring:

. Celebrity and athlete foursomes in South Central LA

. Premium on-course activations from leading lifestyle brands including MUNICIPAL, Ahari Water, Cali Strong, Kaizen Golf, Pix Beauty, RMM Sports, Bump and more.

. VIP gourmet bites and luxury refreshments from partners including Still G.I.N. by Dre & Snoop, Happy Dad, Mel's Drive-In, Reds Oyster Bar, Raising Canes. AC BBQ and others

. A Luxury Wellness Lounge, presented by Perceptive by Princess Va'Shion, offering therapeutic massage, facials, makeup touch-ups, tooth gems, yoga, guided group meditation and prayer

. Signature Classic Events activations including a golf ball rocket launcher, helicopter ball drop, Beat the LPGA Pro challenge, and a basketball shootout contest.

. Honorary custom awards recognizing cultural impact leaders

. A Rider Gang Car Club showcase bringing authentic LA street culture directly onto the course

Community at the Core

Hosting at Chester Washington is a deliberate nod to Los Angeles history, honoring a legendary public course while spotlighting community, sport, and cultural impact. With local collaborators, iconic car culture, and national attention, Golf Beef embodies the energy of the City of Stars.

Attendance Is Limited

This isn't about being everywhere-it's about being in the right place at the right moment.

February 12.

Los Angeles.

NBA All-Star Weekend.

Tickets & VIP Access:

Talent/ media Inquiries:

Princess Va'Shion

...

Media inquiries:

Dave Evans

...