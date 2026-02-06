Stuart Healthcare Practice Introduces EXOMIND Therapy For Mental Wellness And Cognitive Health

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Narson-Kassay Personalized Healthcare Expands Mental Health Services with Advanced Neurocognitive Support for Adults in the Treasure Coast Region"Narson-Kassay Personalized Healthcare in Stuart, FL, has launched EXOMIND therapy, an innovative neurocognitive treatment for mental wellness and brain health. Led by Dr. Michelle Narson and Dr. David Kassay, the practice now offers Treasure Coast residents personalized, non-pharmaceutical protocols to support cognitive function, mood regulation, and stress management. This expansion brings advanced, integrative mental health solutions to Martin County adults seeking proactive recovery.

STUART, FL - Narson-Kassay Personalized Healthcare, a leading integrative wellness practice in Stuart, Florida, has announced the addition of EXOMIND therapy to its comprehensive menu of patient care services. The newly available treatment offers adults in Stuart and surrounding Treasure Coast communities access to an innovative approach for supporting mental health, cognitive function, and neurological wellness through personalized therapeutic protocols.

EXOMIND therapy represents an emerging option for men and women seeking non-pharmaceutical approaches to mental wellness challenges. As demand for integrative mental health solutions continues to grow across Florida's Treasure Coast, local healthcare providers are expanding access to complementary therapies that address cognitive health, emotional balance, and overall brain function. The introduction of EXOMIND therapy at Narson-Kassay Personalized Healthcare reflects this regional trend toward comprehensive, patient-centered mental wellness care.

Addressing Growing Mental Health Needs in Stuart and Beyond

Adults throughout Martin County and the broader Treasure Coast region face increasing challenges related to stress, cognitive decline, mood dysregulation, and mental wellness concerns. Many older adults, in particular, are searching for treatment options that support brain health without relying solely on traditional pharmaceutical interventions. The intersection of aging populations and rising awareness of mental health has created heightened demand for complementary approaches that can work alongside or as alternatives to conventional treatments.

Local healthcare providers report that patients are increasingly requesting integrative solutions that address the root causes of cognitive and emotional health challenges rather than simply managing symptoms. This shift in patient preferences has prompted practices like Narson-Kassay Personalized Healthcare to explore and implement therapeutic approaches that support the body's natural capacity for neurological balance and mental resilience.

Understanding EXOMIND Therapy and Its Applications

EXOMIND therapy is designed to support cognitive function, mental clarity, and emotional wellness through targeted therapeutic protocols. The treatment approach may help patients experiencing concerns related to:



Cognitive decline and memory challenges

Mood regulation and emotional balance

Stress management and mental resilience

Age-related changes in brain function

Focus, concentration, and mental clarity Overall neurological wellness and brain health

The therapy utilizes personalized protocols tailored to each patient's unique neurological profile and mental wellness goals. Unlike one-size-fits-all approaches, EXOMIND therapy Stuart practitioners employ individualized treatment planning that considers factors such as medical history, lifestyle patterns, and specific cognitive or emotional concerns. This customization allows providers to address the distinct needs of each patient while supporting optimal outcomes.

Treatment protocols are designed to be non-invasive and can be integrated into broader wellness plans that may include nutritional support, lifestyle modifications, and other complementary therapies. The approach emphasizes supporting the body's natural healing mechanisms while addressing underlying factors that may contribute to cognitive or mental health challenges.

What Makes This Service Available Now in Stuart

The introduction of EXOMIND therapy at Narson-Kassay Personalized Healthcare marks a significant expansion of mental wellness options for Treasure Coast residents. The practice has invested in specialized training and protocols necessary to deliver this advanced therapeutic approach to patients in Stuart and surrounding communities. Dr. Michelle Narson and Dr. David Kassay have completed certification requirements and established clinical protocols to ensure safe, effective delivery of EXOMIND therapy services.

The timing of this service expansion addresses a critical gap in local mental health resources. While Stuart offers various traditional mental health services, access to integrative neurocognitive therapies has been limited. By bringing EXOMIND therapy to Martin County, Narson-Kassay Personalized Healthcare is positioning itself as a regional resource for patients seeking comprehensive approaches to brain health and mental wellness.

The practice's existing foundation in functional and personalized medicine creates an ideal environment for implementing EXOMIND therapy protocols. Their whole-person approach to healthcare naturally complements the individualized nature of this treatment, allowing for seamless integration with other services the practice provides.

"We're excited to offer EXOMIND therapy to our patients in Stuart and throughout the Treasure Coast," said Dr. Michelle Narson, AFMCTM. "Many adults are looking for ways to support their cognitive health and mental wellness that go beyond conventional approaches. EXOMIND therapy allows us to address these concerns with personalized protocols that support the brain's natural capacity for balance and resilience. We're seeing growing interest from patients who want to take a proactive approach to their mental and cognitive wellness as they age."

Dr. David Kassay, Doctor of Chiropractic, added: "Integrating EXOMIND therapy into our practice philosophy of whole-person healthcare has been a natural progression. We've always focused on treating the root causes of health challenges rather than just managing symptoms. This therapy aligns perfectly with that mission by supporting neurological function at a fundamental level. Our patients appreciate having access to innovative options right here in Stuart without needing to travel to larger metropolitan areas."

Accessing EXOMIND Therapy in Stuart

Adults in Stuart, Port St. Lucie, Jensen Beach, and surrounding Treasure Coast communities can now access EXOMIND therapy through Narson-Kassay Personalized Healthcare. The practice is currently accepting new patients for consultations and initial assessments. Interested individuals can learn more about the therapy and schedule a consultation by visiting the practice's website at Narson-Kassay Personalized Healthcare or exploring detailed information about the service at their dedicated EXOMIND therap page.

Initial consultations allow patients to discuss their specific cognitive or mental health concerns, explore whether EXOMIND therapy may be appropriate for their needs, and develop personalized treatment protocols. The practice works with patients to create comprehensive wellness plans that may incorporate EXOMIND therapy alongside other supportive interventions.

About Narson-Kassay Personalized Healthcare

Narson-Kassay Personalized Healthcare is an integrative wellness practice located in Stuart, Florida, specializing in functional medicine, chiropractic care, nutritional therapy, and advanced wellness treatments. Led by Dr. Michelle Narson, AFMCTM, and Dr. David Kassay, Doctor of Chiropractic, the practice is committed to providing patients throughout Martin County and the Treasure Coast with personalized, evidence-informed treatment options for chronic health conditions, metabolic wellness, pain management, and cognitive health. The practice emphasizes root-cause approaches and patient education to empower individuals in their health journeys.