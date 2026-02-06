New Novel“Blank Checks” Invites Readers Into A High-Stakes Global Game Of Dreams

A mysterious app. One winner each month. A blank check with no limits. These are the irresistible stakes at the heart of Blank Checks, the debut novel from Genevieve Marshall, a globe-loving storyteller who turns a bold“what-if” into a fast-paced, international journey of ambition, intrigue, and human possibility.

In Blank Checks, the rules are deceptively simple: join the app, dream big, then wait. Once a month, one random contestant is chosen to receive a literal blank check and write any amount they believe their dream is worth. No strings attached. No known benefactor. No clear explanation of how winners are selected. Yet every payout is real, and every winner becomes part of a growing legend.

From fog-drenched San Francisco to the polished glamour of Singapore and the elegance of Europe, the novel unfolds through interconnected lives across exotic locales, revealing how sudden wealth can illuminate character as much as it transforms circumstance. Beneath the glossy surface of wish fulfillment runs a quieter mystery: who built the app, how it knows so much about its users, and what philosophy guides the game itself.

Literary Titan praises the novel's“globe-trotting energy” and character-driven approach, noting that the money acts less like a magic wand and more like a spotlight. The review highlights how Marshall treats“Dream BIG” as both invitation and test, observing that the most revealing moments are not the numbers written on the checks, but the deeply personal reasons behind them. With touches of techno-thriller intrigue and contemporary adventure, Blank Checks blends travelogue flair with suspense, asking a single haunting question: What would you write, and what would it reveal about you?

The idea for the novel began in 2023 when Marshall started asking friends, family, and strangers how much they would write on a blank check. The conversations sparked fascination and endless storytelling possibilities, eventually evolving into a full-length novel completed in 2025. The result is a warm yet conspiratorial narrative that balances mystery with heart, and spectacle with soul.

Blank Checks will appeal to readers who enjoy modern suspense, global settings, and thought-provoking premises that linger long after the final page.

About the Author

Genevieve Marshall is an author driven by curiosity, adventure, and a lifelong passion for exploring the world. A seasoned traveler, she spent decades discovering new cultures and destinations firsthand. When global travel paused in 2020, Marshall redirected her wanderlust online, virtually visiting cities, villages, and countries across the globe, uncovering places she had never encountered before.

That period of reflection inspired her to begin writing. She published her first book in 2022, followed by a second collection in 2024, both celebrating unexpected journeys and personal discovery. In 2023, a simple question sparked her imagination: what would someone write on a blank check? The answers led to months of research, conversations, and creative immersion, culminating in her first novel, Blank Checks.

Marshall also created a collection of lined journals to encourage creativity and reflection. She currently lives in Arizona with her husband, where she continues to write stories shaped by travel, curiosity, and the many ways people dare to dream.