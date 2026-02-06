Court In Vinnytsia Region Sentences Two Railway Saboteurs To 15 Years In Prison

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Vinnytsia Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Following the public prosecution by prosecutors of the Vinnytsia Regional Prosecutor's Office, a 29-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man from the town of Hnivan were found guilty of committing acts of sabotage under martial law (Part 2, Article 28; Part 2, Article 113 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), and the woman was also found guilty of high treason (Part 2, Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the statement reads.

According to the report, the Tyvriv District Court in the Vinnytsia region sentenced them to 15 years' imprisonment each with confiscation of property.

In court, the prosecutor proved that in the summer of 2024 the woman knowingly and on her own initiative established contact with representatives of Russia's special services for material gain. For some time, she acted on behalf of the enemy on her own.

Later, in October 2024, she recruited an acquaintance to carry out sabotage on the railway. Together, over the course of one day, they set fire to three relay cabinets on railway sections in the Vinnytsia and Zhmerynka districts. For the job, they received about UAH 25,000 from their Russian handler.

The accomplices were identified and detained. Both were held in custody during the investigation and court proceedings.