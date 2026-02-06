403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Strongly Deplores Terrorist Bombing Of Mosque In Pakistan
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 6 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed Kuwait's strong condemnation of the terrorist bombing that targeted a mosque in Islamabad, the capital of the friendly Islamic Republic of Pakistan, resulting in several deaths and injuries.
In a statement, the Ministry affirmed Kuwait's unequivocal rejection of all forms of violence, extremism and terrorism as well as the targeting of places of worship and the terrorizing of innocent civilians.
Kuwait also extended its sincere condolences to the families of the victims and to the government and people of the friendly Islamic Republic of Pakistan, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. (end)
nma
In a statement, the Ministry affirmed Kuwait's unequivocal rejection of all forms of violence, extremism and terrorism as well as the targeting of places of worship and the terrorizing of innocent civilians.
Kuwait also extended its sincere condolences to the families of the victims and to the government and people of the friendly Islamic Republic of Pakistan, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. (end)
nma
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment