Pappu Yadav Arrested In 1995 Case, Fears For His Safety In Custody

MP Expresses Fear for Safety

Following his arrest by the Patna Police in connection with a 1995 case, Purnea MP Pappu Yadav said he was unsure what would happen to him or where he was being taken. The arrest followed high drama at his Patna residence, where police arrived to take him into custody.

Speaking to reporters, Yadav said he was unwell and expressed fear about his safety. "I am not well... I don't know what will happen with me," Pappu Yadav told reporters.

Ahead of his arrest, he told ANI that he suspected the police might harm him and said he wanted to go directly to court instead of the police station. He added that the court had summoned him the next day and suggested that he could be placed under house arrest. Yadav also questioned the police for arriving in civil clothes, saying he initially thought they had come to kill him. Referring to the case, he said it was registered nearly 35 years ago and questioned the need for his arrest at this stage. "I have doubt that these people might have killed me. I will go straight to the Court. I will not go to the police station. If they want, they can house arrest me. The Court has called me. Police reached here in civil uniform like criminals. I thought they had come to kill me. Is this a criminal's house? There was a case registered around 35 years ago, and the police came to arrest me in connection with that case," Pappu Yadav said.

Police Justify Arrest

Later, police admitted the Independent MP at IGIMS hospital over health concern. Patna SP City Bhanu Pratap Singh said the case was registered under the old Indian Penal Code, which has since been replaced by the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Details of the 1995 Case

The case involves Sections 419, 420, 468, 448, 506 and 120B and is linked to the Gardanibagh police station. He said the trial was ongoing and that the MP was required to appear in court but failed to do so on the scheduled date; the MP was then arrested. "This is a 1995 case which was under the old IPC, now replaced by the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita), involving sections 419, 420, 468, 448, 506, and 120B. The arrest is being made under these sections. This case concerns the Gardanibagh police station. The trial was ongoing in court, and the MP was supposed to appear, but he did not appear on the scheduled date. Therefore, he is being arrested," Patna SP City Bhanu Pratap Singh told reporters.

Singh further added that Pappu Yadav's medical supplies have been provided, and his caretaker has accompanied him. The MP is being taken to a hospital for a medical examination, after which he will be taken to the police station. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

