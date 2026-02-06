VA Insider Nichole Keddington Newest Attorney At Berry Law

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Berry Law welcomes Nichole Keddington as the newest Veterans disability attorney on its VA disability team. With firsthand experience at the Board of Veterans Appeals, Nichole brings insider knowledge of the VA system to help Veterans secure the benefits they have earned.

Former Board of Veterans Appeals Attorney Now Fighting for Veterans

Nichole earned her B.A. from Brigham Young University and her Juris Doctor from George Mason University. Before entering private practice, she worked on Capitol Hill. This experience gave her valuable insight into the development and interpretation of federal law.

Nichole later served at the Board of Veterans Appeals, where she reviewed Veterans benefits claims, analyzed medical and service records, and drafted appellate decisions for hundreds of Veterans. As a result, she gained in-depth knowledge of the VA adjudication system and the legal standards governing Veterans benefits claims. Now, she uses that experience to advocate for Veterans on the other side of the process.

A Commitment to Veterans and Their Families

"Having worked at the Board of Veterans Appeals, I saw firsthand how complex and frustrating the VA system can be for Veterans," said Nichole Keddington. "I am honored to join Berry Law and use my experience to help Veterans navigate the process and secure the benefits they have earned through their service." Jerusha Hancock, Chief of Legal Operations at Berry Law, welcomed Nichole to the firm. "Nichole's experience at the Board of Veterans Appeals gives her a unique perspective that will benefit our clients," she said. "She knows how the VA evaluates claims from the inside, and that knowledge is invaluable when fighting for Veterans. We are proud to have her on our team."

Berry Law: Veterans Disability Attorneys Fighting for Those Who Served

Nichole's addition strengthens Berry Law's commitment to serving Veterans and their families. Whether you need help with an initial VA disability claim, an appeal, or a denied claim, Berry Law can help. The firm is a proud recipient of the U.S. Department of Labor's HIRE Vets Gold Medallion Award, recognizing its commitment to hiring and supporting veterans.

As a Veterans disability attorney and VA benefits lawyer, Nichole provides thoughtful, detail-oriented advocacy focused on securing the benefits Veterans have earned through their service. For more information about Nichole Keddington and Berry Law, visit Berry Law's website.

About Berry Law:

Berry Law is a nationally recognized law firm serving Veterans and civilians. The firm focuses on Veterans' disability law, personal injury, and workers compensation. Berry Law not only helps Veterans injured during military service but also Veterans and civilians injured in their employment or daily lives. Since 1965, the firm has been dedicated to providing legal advocacy across Nebraska, Iowa, and beyond.