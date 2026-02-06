SOLOWIN HOLDINGS Collaborates With Alibaba Taobao Shangou And Hangzhou Bossen To Advance Inclusive Carbon Reduction Via Blockchain

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hong Kong, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOLOWIN HOLDINGS (Nasdaq: AXG) (“AXG” or the“Company”), a leading financial technology firm bridging traditional and digital assets, today announced a partnership with Taobao Shangou,a subsidiary of Alibaba Group and Hangzhou Bossen, to implement an innovative model integrating“high-quality carbon assets + consumer platform incentives + on-chain carbon credit circulation.” This initiative establishes a replicable pathway for scaling carbon assets applications and advancing inclusive carbon reduction.

Achieving carbon peak and carbon neutrality is a major national strategic objective in China. On August 25, 2025, the General Offices of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council issued a guideline to advance China's green and low-carbon transition and strengthen the construction of the national carbon trading market. The document emphasized improving the inclusive carbon reduction mechanism and accelerating the scaled application of carbon assets. In response, on March 25, 2025, the Zhejiang Provincial Development and Reform Commission, the province's top economic planning authority, released the Key Work Points for Carbon Peaking and Carbon Neutrality in Zhejiang Province by 2025, outlining priorities including advancing green, low-carbon transitions in key sectors and promoting carbon asset initiatives.

Against this national and regional policy backdrop, and supported by favorable industry trends, AXG launched this collaboration to apply its blockchain expertise to the commercialization of inclusive carbon reduction in China. Ferion, AXG's one-stop asset tokenization platform, provides a comprehensive technical solution and implementation framework for the compliant on-chain management of carbon assets. Leveraging its established capabilities in asset tokenization and blockchain infrastructure, Ferion facilitates condition verification, rights confirmation and mapping, circulation recording, and full lifecycle management of the carbon assets, ensuring a secure and transparent technical foundation for their integration into consumer scenarios.

Within the partnership framework, Hangzhou Bossen supplies high-quality carbon assets to Alibaba Group's food delivery platform, Taobao Shangou, where carbon benefits are embedded into the platform's incentive system. Through AXG's Ferion system, these benefits are then allocated to Taobao Shangou users as rewards based on their carbon reduction behaviors, such as opting for green delivery or making low-carbon product choices, thereby encouraging consumers to participate in emission reduction through everyday consumption.

Dr. Thomas Zhu, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of AlloyX Group, a subsidiary of AXG, commented:“Our collaboration with Taobao Shangou and Hangzhou Bossen, connects consumers, platforms and financial services, establishing a benchmark closed-loop model from carbon assets to consumer incentives and ultimately to carbon asset buyback. We believe this innovative business model will create a win-win scenario in terms of both social and platform value, and serve as a demonstrative case for the integration of green finance and digital technology, with the potential to further drive the broader adoption of inclusive carbon reduction.”

About TAOBAO SHANGOU

Founded in 2008, Taobao Shangou (formerly Ele) is a leading local lifestyle platform in China under Alibaba Group. The platform is committed to providing“worry-free and on-time delivery” home services and advancing the digitalization of the local lifestyle market through technological innovation. To date, Taobao Shangou's food delivery services cover more than 2,000 cities across China.

About HANGZHOU BOSSEN

Hangzhou Bossen Enterprise Management Co., Ltd, focuses on carbon asset development and management and green financial technology innovation. The company is dedicated to addressing environmental challenges through market-based economic mechanisms, providing comprehensive, one-stop green economic solutions for various industries.

About SOLOWIN HOLDINGS

SOLOWIN HOLDINGS (Nasdaq: AXG) is a global leading financial technology firm focused on digital currency payments and asset tokenization. Founded in 2016, it has dedicated to bridging traditional and decentralized finance by building a secure, efficient and compliant financial infrastructure that provides integrated digital asset solutions for global investors and institutions. Leveraging its Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC)-licensed subsidiary Solomon JFZ (Asia) Holdings Limited, along with other key subsidiaries such as AlloyX Group and AX Coin, the Company has developed a multi-jurisdictional, vertically integrated, enterprise-grade new financial platform encompassing global stablecoin payments, corporate treasury and private wealth management and tokenization as a service. Backed by leading international institutional investors, the Company manages compliant and transparent digital assets that are closely connected to the real economy. The Company is committed to establishing itself as a leading global digital asset financial platform, driving the seamless convergence of traditional finance and the digital assets ecosystem.

For more information, visit the Company's website at or investor relations webpage at .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. The Company has attempted to identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) including the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F as well as in its other reports filed or furnished from time to time with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at .

For investor and media inquiries please contact:

SOLOWIN HOLDINGS

Investor Relations Department

Email: ...

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Phone: +1-646-932-7242

Email: ...