Shakti Samman Bill: Kartikeya Sharma Tables Pay Parity Bill For Women

In a landmark legislative move aimed at achieving true economic justice for Indian women, Member of Parliament Kartikeya Sharma has introduced The Shakti Samman (Pay Parity for Women) Bill, 2026 in the Rajya Sabha. The Bill proposes a modern, technology-driven framework to ensure women receive equal pay for "Work of Equal Value," a standard that evaluates roles based on skill, effort, and responsibility rather than just job titles.

The Shakti Samman Bill is introduced as a forward-looking "up-gradation" to India's existing labor laws, supporting the national vision of Viksit Bharat and Women-led Development. By addressing systemic wage disparities through transparency and specialized oversight, the Bill seeks to fulfill constitutional mandates under Articles 14, 15, and 39(d).

Key Provisions of the Bill

The "Equal Value" standard

Moves beyond "same work" to a scientific assessment of skill, effort, responsibility, and working conditions.

AI-Powered equal pay digital compliance portal

Establishes a centralized portal using Artificial Intelligence to monitor payroll data and automatically detect systemic wage anomalies.

Mandatory pay parity audits

Requires establishments with 50 or more employees to conduct annual audits disclosing mean and median gender pay gaps.

Prohibition of "Prior Pay" history

Breaks the cycle of discrimination by prohibiting employers from making a candidate's past salary a mandatory condition for hiring.

Gender justice fund

Penalties collected from non-compliant firms will fund legal aid, research, and awareness programs for women employees.

A Blueprint for a Fairer Future

"True empowerment is only possible when a woman's contribution is valued with the same dignity and currency as her male counterparts," said Kartikeya Sharma. "The Shakti Samman Bill is not a critique of the past, but a blueprint for a fairer future. By leveraging AI and transparent audits, we are making pay parity a tangible reality for every working woman in India."

National Authority and Global Alignment

The Bill proposes the creation of the National Authority for Pay Parity of Women, a specialized body with the powers of a Civil Court to investigate complaints and conduct suo motu investigations into industry-wide wage gaps. By aligning with International Labour Organization (ILO) standards, the Shakti Samman Bill positions India as a global leader in modern, technology-driven labor reform.

