Fed's Mary Daly Comments On Economic Outlook, Says Americans Deserve Price Stability And Full Employment
San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President and CEO Mary Daly commented on the economic outlook of America, and noted its impact on policy.
Daly said in a LinkedIn post on Friday that while businesses are leaning towards cautious optimism, workers feel differently.
Talking about its impact on policy, Daly said,“We must watch both sides of our mandate. Americans deserve both price stability and full employment, and we can't take either for granted.”
