CM Dhami Lauds India's Defence Prowess, Praises Yogi's UP Model

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday lauded India's growing defence capabilities and praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's governance model during separate public engagements in the state.

Dhami Lauds India's Defence Capabilities

Addressing a gathering at the 'Sant Sammelan' in Haridwar, Dhami said, "Under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi and the visionary leadership of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, India has today joined the ranks of the top countries exporting defence materials. Today, no enemy country dares to cast an eye towards India because it is well aware of the strength, resolve, and decisive leadership of the new India."

Praise for Yogi Adityanath's Governance Model

At the inauguration of a new school building at Inter College in Yamkeshwar, Pauri Garhwal, the Chief Minister highlighted the law-and-order transformation in Uttar Pradesh. He said, "The way Yogi Adityanath has established good governance in Uttar Pradesh as the Chief Minister, there was a time when Uttar Pradesh was ruled by goons and mafias, the law was torn to shreds, that same Uttar Pradesh is today presenting a new model of security and development... It is a matter of pride for all of us that Yogi Adityanath also studied from this region and has done extraordinary work even in extraordinary circumstances..."

'Sant Sammelan' Attended by Top Leaders and Saints

Earlier today, CM Dhami, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Spiritual guru Swami Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj also participated in the event. During the event, senior leaders performed "murti sthapna" at the Gurudev Samadhi Temple, alongside Union Minister ML Khattar and Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak.

On the occasion, CM Dhami said that all saints, spiritual leaders, and devotees present here are living symbols of Sanatan consciousness, and by gathering in the sacred Saptarishi region on the holy banks of the Ganga, they are making invaluable contributions to the nation and culture. He said that the great personalities who dedicated their entire lives to national duty, service, sacrifice, and compassion were not merely ascetics but divine saints connected to the national consciousness.

Meanwhile, the program was also attended by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Juna Akhada Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj, Shankaracharya Rajrajeshwarashram Maharaj, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev, Mahamandaleshwar Swami Balkananad Maharaj, Mahamandaleshwar Vishokhanand, Mahant Devanand Saraswati, and Mahant Narayan Giri Maharaj, along with a large number of saints, public representatives, and devotees.

