Delhi: Drug Supplier Held With Heroin Worth Rs 1.5 Crore In Capital

Drug Supplier with Heroin Worth Rs 1.5 Crore Arrested

Delhi Police's Anti-Narcotics Cell, North District, achieved a major success by arresting a drug supplier. Police recovered 339.5 grams of high-quality heroin, a commercial quantity, from the possession of the accused. The seized contraband is estimated to be worth around Rs 1.5 crore in the international market.

According to the police, on the evening of February 4, 2026, the Anti-Narcotics Cell received a confidential tip that a person named Guddu would be supplying heroin while passing through the Chandgiram Akhara, Ring Road, Civil Lines area on a Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle. Acting on this information, the police team set up a trap near the Trauma Centre in Civil Lines. At around 7:40 pm, the suspicious motorcycle was intercepted. During the search, 339.5 grams of heroin were recovered from Guddu, aged 24 years, a resident of Majnu Ka Tila, Civil Lines, Delhi. The accused was arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. In this connection, an FIR under Section 21 of the NDPS Act has been registered at Civil Lines Police Station.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he had procured the drugs from Bareilly and was on his way to supply them in the Trans-Yamuna area. He further revealed that he had been involved in drug trafficking for the past 3 to 4 years. Police stated that further investigation is underway to trace the main source of the drugs and dismantle the entire supply network.

Two Armed Criminals Nabbed After Shootout

On the other hand, today, the Delhi, RK Puram police team arrested two armed criminals involved in multiple robbery, burglary and theft cases. When intercepted while allegedly planning another offence, the accused opened indiscriminate fire on the police team. Acting in swift self-defence, the police retaliated, injuring one accused before overpowering & arresting both. Two pistols with live & fired cartridges, along with a backpack containing burglary tools recovered. One accused is a hardened criminal with over 100 cases to his name. (ANI)

