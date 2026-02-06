SMX Shares Rallied Over 129% Today - Here's Why



Shares of SMX (Security Matters) PLC rallied over 129% on Friday after the company announced that it has extended its capital runway into 2028.

SMX said that its latest amendment to its equity line of credit (ELOC) agreement has been increased from $116 million announced in December to $250 million, which has given it another 22 months of capital buffer.

The extended capital visibility will give the company the ability to maintain continuity in planning and execution, it said.

The capital“shapes partner confidence, deal velocity, and strategic discipline in ways the market usually recognizes only after the fact,” the company said.

Capital Usage

SMX said that by extending its capital runway, it has reduced the pressure that usually compresses timelines and distorts strategy for small-cap firms.

The company said the capital visibility is important due to the nature of the verification infrastructure platform it is building across physical materials, global supply chains, and regulatory systems.

The company said that such platforms do not scale quickly or linearly, often requiring parallel development, coordination across partners, and time for validation and integration. The capital timeline extension better equips it for this.

SMX also said that since 2023, it has demonstrated its ability to repeatedly secure capital, showing proof of execution.

As SMX enters 2026, the company said its focus has shifted from exploration to deployment and conversion.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around SMX shares jumped from 'bearish' to 'extremely bullish' in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, message volumes surged from 'extremely low' to 'high' levels.

One bullish user said that the capital runway till 2028 indicates that the company has 'massive deals' coming up.

Another bullish user said this could be the start of a multi-week run, with the shares likely to go up to $400 again.

Shares of SMX are currently trading around $17 at the time of writing. SMX shares were at $400 levels in May 2025 before a series of reverse stock splits.

SMX stock lost almost all its value in the past year, declining about 99.80%.

