CARICOM Strengthens Relations With Three European Countries

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By CARICOM Secretariat

GEORGETOWN, Guyana – The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) strengthened its growing relationship with Sweden, Norway and Austria this week as new ambassadors from those countries were accredited to CARICOM.

On Tuesday, 3 February, secretary‐general Dr Carla Barnett accepted the Letters of Credence of Her Excellency Maria Velasco, the new ambassador of Sweden to CARICOM. She accredited His Excellency John Petter Opdahl of the Kingdom of Norway and His Excellency Gerold Vollmer of Austria on Wednesday, 4 February.

Dr Barnett noted the long-standing relationship between CARICOM and Sweden, grounded in cooperation at the bilateral, regional, and multilateral levels, including continued engagement between their foreign ministers and collaboration on ocean governance, water management and climate resilience. She described Sweden as a consistent partner in global climate efforts and acknowledged its technical support for resilient energy systems.

The secretary‐general also highlighted the partnership between CARICOM and Norway, noting the shared identity as maritime nations and mutual commitment to multilateralism. She recalled Norway's early support in 2001 and 2003 that helped establish the CARICOM Secretariat's Office in Haiti, facilitating Haiti's integration into the Community. She also welcomed Norway's support for the Gang Suppression Force under UN Security Council Resolution 2793.

In her remarks to the new Austrian ambassador, the secretary‐general stated that CARICOM and Austria share a commitment to multilateralism and the rule of law. She acknowledged Austria's seed capital for the Caribbean Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (CCREEE) and its capacity-building support for young diplomats from the region.

Dr Barnett urged all three ambassadors to keep Haiti on their agendas as the country continues its delicate transition toward general elections.

Ambassador Maria Velasco said that CARICOM and the European Union together represent 41 states that share similar positions on many global issues and can use their combined influence to defend foundational principles and address shared challenges, including climate change and organised crime.

Ambassador Opdahl highlighted the shared challenges facing small-island and coastal states and affirmed Norway's commitment to long‐term collaboration, particularly through its ongoing partnership with the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA).

Ambassador Vollmer identified three areas of ongoing cooperation, including Austria's support for CCREEE, training programmes for CARICOM diplomats in Vienna, and Austria's offer to support the establishment of a CARICOM office in Vienna for enhanced representation at UN agencies.

The post CARICOM strengthens relations with three European countries appeared first on Caribbean News Global.