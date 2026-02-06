Extremists Call Prayer In Nigeria, Then Kill Worshippers

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Weeks after residents of two Nigerian villages ignored a letter from militants announcing they would come to spread their extreme form of Islam, gunmen arrived on motorbikes and embarked on a 10-hour frenzy of killing.

The attackers went from door to door, shooting and setting homes and shops ablaze in the mostly Muslim villages of Woro and Nuku.

Later, residents told The Associated Press, they went into a mosque, announced the call to prayer and shot everyone who turned up.

In the deadliest attack in Nigeria in several months, the extremists rounded up villagers, tied their arms behind their backs, lined them up and shot them in the heads. Authorities say they slaughtered at least 162 people, while villagers say the toll is higher and that the men kidnapped many others.

The attack is the latest in a surge in violence in the state of Kwara, as well as other conflict hot spots, as armed groups in Nigeria challenge the state's authority and compete with one another.

The attack came out of the blue

Immediately before the attack, life had been quite normal in the quiet neighbouring villages, where most residents are farmers, roughly 500 kilometres from the state capital.

Umar Bio Kabir, a 26-year-old schoolteacher, was playing football with his friends when they saw the attackers. They ran for their lives, but not everyone who was playing made it.

“God said I would survive or else I would have been among the dead,” he said.

According to several residents interviewed by the AP, the killing went on for the next 10 hours.

Residents said they had no help throughout the operation, and no security operatives showed up.

“We did not see anybody from when it started in the evening till the morning when it ended,” said Iliyaus Ibrahim, a farmer in the village whose brother died and whose pregnant sister-in-law was kidnapped along with her two children.

Reached by phone, Kwara state police spokesperson Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi said:“That is not possible. Security operatives were on ground.” She would not say anything further.

'Everyone who lived here has been killed'

Only about 20 men remained in the villages by Thursday, left with the arduous task of burying scores of dead people. Though the official toll is 162, residents told the AP they have buried nearly 200 people and have more to bury, including completely charred remains.

Kabir joined in burying several of his close friends in Woro.“Even as I am speaking to you, we have not finished packing the bodies. There are not enough people left in the village. Yesterday, we loaded bodies into two Hilux (pickup) trucks. Today, we are doing it again,” he said.