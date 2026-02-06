Modi Urges Students To Create Culture-Rooted Games

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said gaming is not just a hobby but a skill and encouraged school-going students to explore developing games involving storytelling rooted in Indian culture.Interacting with school students during his annual 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', the prime minister said gaming can be a meaningful skill and career path if pursued with focus, balance and ethical values. He, however, warned students against games that involve online betting.

“...gaming is not just a hobby; it is a skill; it involves speed as well. So it is good for development. Try to find your expertise by choosing better quality gaming,” he said.

Modi said gaming contributes to self-development and urged students to“focus on building expertise” in high-quality gaming and balance studies.

The PM cautioned against gambling in gaming, noting that laws have been enacted to prevent such practices.“Don't just waste time because the internet is cheap in India. I have made a law against betting. We will not let that happen...”

To a student who asked about pursuing a future in gaming despite societal pressure to focus only on studies, the prime minister explained that parents often discourage it initially, but when people achieve success, they take pride and celebrate it.