2026-02-06 03:12:12
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:46 AM EST - National Bank: Said its investment arm today announced that five of its mutual funds and exchange-traded funds have been recognized with Fundata 2025 FundGrade A+® Awards. These awards recognize Canadian investment funds that have maintained a consistently high performance score throughout the previous calendar year. National Bank shares T are trading up $0.72 at $168.84.

Baystreet.ca

