Hamilton Etfs (QMVP, UMVP) Opens The Market

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2026) - Jennifer Mersereau, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder and Pat Sommerville, Co-Chief Executive Officer from Hamilton ETFs ("Hamilton" or the "Company") and their team, joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market and celebrate the launch of:



HAMILTON CHAMPIONSTM U.S. Technology Index ETF (TSX: QMVP) HAMILTON CHAMPIONSTM Utilities Index ETF (TSX: UMVP)



QMVP and UMVP expand the HAMILTON CHAMPIONSTM suite, delivering disciplined, low-cost exposure to market-leading companies in U.S. technology and Canadian utilities.

Hamilton ETFs is one of Canada's fastest growing ETF managers with over $13 billion in assets under management across a variety of ETFs designed to maximize income and enhance growth from trusted sectors, in Canada and across the globe. The firm's most recent Insights can be found at: .

