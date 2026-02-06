Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Stefanchuk, Johnson Discuss Support For Ukraine, Role Of Parliaments In Peace Process

2026-02-06 03:10:10
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Stefanchuk shared details of the meeting in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"Washington. As always, a sincere and substantive conversation with U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson. [...] We discussed in detail a wide range of issues, primarily related to strengthening support for Ukraine, ending Russian aggression, and achieving a just and durable peace," he said.

Stefanchuk told Johnson about the horrific consequences of Russia's brutal daily missile and drone strikes on Ukraine's critical infrastructure and civilian population.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the path to ending the war, its main parameters and modalities.

"We have full mutual understanding and support on this matter," Stefanchuk said.

Read also: Zelensky: Security guarantees from US should be signed before main peace document

The parliamentary speakers also continued consultations on the role of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine and the U.S. Congress in the peace process, in particular regarding the provision of strong security guarantees for Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier announced upcoming meetings of the negotiating teams of Ukraine, the United States, and Russia. They are likely to take place in the United States.

Photo: Ruslan Stefanchuk / Facebook

