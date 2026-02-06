Stefanchuk, Johnson Discuss Support For Ukraine, Role Of Parliaments In Peace Process
"Washington. As always, a sincere and substantive conversation with U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson. [...] We discussed in detail a wide range of issues, primarily related to strengthening support for Ukraine, ending Russian aggression, and achieving a just and durable peace," he said.
Stefanchuk told Johnson about the horrific consequences of Russia's brutal daily missile and drone strikes on Ukraine's critical infrastructure and civilian population.
During the meeting, both sides discussed the path to ending the war, its main parameters and modalities.
"We have full mutual understanding and support on this matter," Stefanchuk said.Read also: Zelensky: Security guarantees from US should be signed before main peace document
The parliamentary speakers also continued consultations on the role of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine and the U.S. Congress in the peace process, in particular regarding the provision of strong security guarantees for Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier announced upcoming meetings of the negotiating teams of Ukraine, the United States, and Russia. They are likely to take place in the United States.
Photo: Ruslan Stefanchuk / Facebook
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment