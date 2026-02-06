Blast Rocks Enterprise In Lviv Region, Injuries Reported

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Lviv Region Police on Faceboo.

“Today, February 6, at around 18:00, a report was received on the emergency hotline 112 about an explosion that occurred in the office building of one of the enterprises located in the village of Duliby, Stryi district,” the statement said.

Law enforcement officers are currently establishing the circumstances surrounding the explosion at the motor transport enterprise.

As noted, three people are known to have been injured so far. They were hospitalized.

In addition, according to police, the building sustained damage as a result of the explosion.

“An investigative and operational group, officers of other services of the Stryi District Police Department, explosives experts, officers of other police units of the Lviv region, and State Emergency Service rescuers are working at the scene,” the police added.

Initial investigative actions are underway, and law enforcement officers are determining the circumstances and causes of the explosion. A legal classification of the incident will be provided later.

Photo: National Police of Ukraine