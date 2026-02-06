Islamabad Suicide Blast Investigation Widens Brother, Mother Among Four Held

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Peshawar: Law enforcement agencies have taken four individuals into custody in connection with the Islamabad suicide blast. Those detained include the suicide bomber's brother and mother. The suspects have been shifted to an undisclosed location.

According to official sources, special teams have been formed to trace facilitators and those who provided assistance in the attack. These teams include Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officials.

Authorities are working on information related to the attacker's current and previous hideouts. Raids have also been conducted at houses listed on his national identity card address, and some arrests have been made.

Meanwhile, in the Hakimabad Dheri Kati Khel area of Nowshera, terrorists attacked police and security forces, resulting in the martyrdom of two personnel, including a security officer, while two others were injured.

Police said that security forces were conducting a targeted operation linked to the Islamabad suicide attack when militants launched the assault.

During the exchange of fire, ASI Ejaz Khan of Nowshera Cantt Police and an ISI official were martyred. One terrorist was killed in the shootout, while others managed to flee. A search operation is underway to apprehend them.