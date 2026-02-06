President Ilham Aliyev Appoints New Chairman For Azerbaijani Automobile Roads State Agency Board - Decree
The decision was formalized by a decree signed by the president, appointing Vusal Nasirli as chairman of the agency's Board.
In a separate decree, President Aliyev dismissed Saleh Mammadov from his position as Board chairman.
Prior to his appointment, Nasirli served as deputy minister of labor and social protection of the population.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment