President Ilham Aliyev Appoints New Chairman For Azerbaijani Automobile Roads State Agency Board - Decree

2026-02-06 03:09:57
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has appointed a new chairman of the Board of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads, Trend reports.

The decision was formalized by a decree signed by the president, appointing Vusal Nasirli as chairman of the agency's Board.

In a separate decree, President Aliyev dismissed Saleh Mammadov from his position as Board chairman.

Prior to his appointment, Nasirli served as deputy minister of labor and social protection of the population.

