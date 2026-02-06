UN Secretary-General Welcomes Resumption Of US-Iran Talks

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomes resumption of talks between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States, the UN Secretary-General's press service said in a statement, Trend reports.

"The Secretary-General welcomes today's resumption of talks between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States and hopes they will help reduce regional tensions and prevent a broader crisis," the statement says.

It is also reported that the UN Secretary-General expressed gratitude to countries in the region for their efforts to help make these talks possible, and to Oman for hosting them.

"All concerns can and should be addressed through peaceful dialogue," the statement notes.