Safadi Calls For Complete Adherence To Ceasefire In Gaza, Carries Out President Trump's Plan

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Ljubljana, Feb. 6 (Petra)-- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs, Ayman Safadi, stressed the necessity of adhering to the ceasefire in Gaza and implementing all provisions of U.S. President Donald Trump's peace plan.Speaking at a joint press conference following an expanded dialogue session hosted by Slovenian Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon, Safadi emphasized the urgent need to allow the immediate and sufficient entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza.The press conference included Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Egypt's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates Badr Abdelatty, and Slovenian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon.Safadi underscored the importance of creating a genuine political horizon to achieve a just peace that embodies an independent, sovereign Palestinian state on Palestinian national soil, based on the two-state solution and in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions.He warned of the catastrophic consequences of Israel's illegal and dangerous measures in the occupied West Bank, including continued settlement expansion, land confiscation, the strangulation of the Palestinian economy, and ongoing violations against Islamic and Christian holy sites in occupied Jerusalem.Safadi commended Slovenia's efforts and role over the past two years in condemning the Israeli aggression on Gaza, supporting the Palestinian people, and defending their right to freedom and statehood. He noted that Slovenia's positions have reinforced its standing on the international stage as a voice for justice, international law, moderation, and peace.Safadi also affirmed the depth of the friendship between Jordan and Slovenia, highlighting the importance of the visit by His Majesty King Abdullah II and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II to Slovenia last October.He said the visit contributed to strengthening bilateral relations, including the signing of a joint declaration to enhance partnership and the adoption of steps to boost cooperation across several vital sectors.In this context, Safadi and the Arab foreign ministers participating in the visit met with Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob to discuss regional developments, efforts to achieve security and stability, and ways to enhance relations with Slovenia. Safadi reiterated Jordan's keenness to deepen cooperation with Slovenia and expressed appreciation for Slovenia's positions on the Palestinian cause and its support for efforts to achieve a just peace in the region.Safadi had also held extensive talks with Slovenian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon, focusing on strengthening bilateral relations and addressing regional developments.The two ministers discussed ways to expand cooperation between Jordan and Slovenia across various fields, building on the outcomes of the King's and Crown Prince's visit last October, in service of the interests of both countries and their peoples.Safadi further praised Slovenia's steadfast support for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and its recognition of the State of Palestine based on the two-state solution.Additionally, Safadi, along with the foreign ministers of Egypt and Bahrain and Slovenian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon, participated in a dialogue session held within the framework of the Bled Strategic Forum.