Global Jewelry Brand DR And UABB Host Architectural Salon, Bringing Together Three Leading International Firms To Explore The Essence Of Architecture

MENAFN - GetNews)On January 31, global jewelry brand DR and Bi-City Biennale of Urbanism Architecture (hereinafter referred to as“UABB”) co-hosted an architectural salon titled“The Cornerstone of True Love: Iterating Urban Renewal” at the new landmark Shenzhen Bay Culture Square in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. Building on DR's global headquarters-House of DR, three world-renowned architecture firms convened to explore the cornerstone of true love in architecture. The event drew significant attention from the design and architecture community.







The event was moderated by Han Shuang, Editor-in-Chief of ArchDaily China, the world's most visited architecture platform. It brought together three internationally renowned architecture firms-Zaha Hadid Architects, BIG, and David Chipperfield Architects. The China-region heads of the three firms engaged in an in-depth discussion on“Next-Generation Headquarters Architecture.” Although their perspectives differed, the conversation ultimately converged on a shared consensus: materials may age, but architecture imbued with true love endures eternally.

Although Pritzker Prize-winning architect David Chipperfield could not attend in person, he inaugurated the lecture session via video. His firm's China head, Libin Chen, presented“The Symbiosis of Architecture and True Love: House of DR Telling the Story of 'One Love, One Lifetime' Through Space,” detailing the design of DR's global headquarters. The design draws inspiration from the“diamond” as a symbol of eternity, conceptualizes the interior as a“nest of love,” and features a publicly accessible“city living room” that fosters connection with the community. From both physical and emotional dimensions, it embodies the belief that“architecture without a core of love is merely a cold shell; the House of DR creates a warm and romantic spatial vessel within the city.”

DR Co-Founder Zhang Guotao closed the session by officially unveiling the“DR Global True Love Landmark Co-Creation Invitation,” inviting architects and artists from around the world to collaboratively create spaces that embody lasting memories of true love. The DR True Love Landmark initiative seeks to establish a series of venues meant to be experienced with a single lifelong partner, transforming the belief of“One Love, One Lifetime” into tangible, shareable, and inheritable public art that inspires contemporary faith in true love and leaves some of the most romantic imprints on Earth.

Beyond its global headquarters, DR has previously brought several True Love Landmark projects to life, from the Cliff Hall on Yunxiang Mountain, designed for just two people, to the ongoing“Marriage Certificate Only Civil Affairs Bureau” on Changbai Mountain, and to future projects planned along the Thames. From its origin in the East to a growing global presence, DR continues to expand its True Love Landmark portfolio.

In an era where luxury brands increasingly embrace art and cinema, DR is the first to forge a profound connection with architecture. This initiative represents a long-term, visionary collaboration: using the permanence of architecture to immortalize the uniqueness of true love. Through jewelry and architecture, DR narrates a contemporary global story of belief in true love.