SPRT Y37 Android 8-Inch Vertical LCD Screen Printer


(MENAFN- GetNews) SPRT Android terminal printer Y37 has superior performance.

1D and 2D code can be scanned. It also supports voice broadcasting.

The data of each receipt can be converted into text and uploaded to the cloud, which facilitates the collection and management of big data.

It is mostly used in the takeaway industry, distribution industry, bill printing, electronic cash register POS system bill printing, sports/postal/civil aviation bill printing, service system bill printing, tax/billing bill printing, measuring instruments data printing, malls, specialty stores, chain pharmacies, convenience stores and other retail service industries.

8-inch HD screen and its own camera make business easy to receive and pay.

Motherboard Atom low-power industrial control mother board
Processor Msm8953(64)
Memory 2GB
Hard disk 16GB
Printing Method Thermal printing
Printing Speed MAX: 150mm/s (thermal paper); MAX: 100mm/s (label pape)
Paper Type Thermal paper, Label paper, Black mark paper
Paper Width (40-82.5)mm土0.5mm
TPH 150km
Cutter life 1500,000 times (Cut backing Paper)
Print Font Codepage,: ANK: 9 x17 / 12 x24; Chinese: 24 x 24
Pre downloaded graphics Supported
φ80mm
Interface Type (A B)USB, serial port, LAN, cash drawer interface, HDMI interface (optional),NFC (reserved)
Power supply 24V,2.5A
Commands set ESC/POS, TSPL, CPCL
Working Environment Temperature/Humidity 0~50°C (Working Environment) /10~80% (Relative Humidity)
Storage Temp/Humidity -20~60°C (Working Environment) /10~90% (Relative Humidity)

