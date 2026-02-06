SPRT Y37 Android 8-Inch Vertical LCD Screen Printer
|Motherboard
|Atom low-power industrial control mother board
|Processor
|Msm8953(64)
|Memory
|2GB
|Hard disk
|16GB
|Printing Method
|Thermal printing
|Printing Speed
|MAX: 150mm/s (thermal paper); MAX: 100mm/s (label pape)
|Paper Type
|Thermal paper, Label paper, Black mark paper
|Paper Width
|(40-82.5)mm土0.5mm
|TPH
|150km
|Cutter life
|1500,000 times (Cut backing Paper)
|Print Font
|Codepage,: ANK: 9 x17 / 12 x24; Chinese: 24 x 24
|Pre downloaded graphics
|Supported
|φ80mm
|Interface
|Type (A B)USB, serial port, LAN, cash drawer interface, HDMI interface (optional),NFC (reserved)
|Power supply
|24V,2.5A
|Commands set
|ESC/POS, TSPL, CPCL
|Working Environment Temperature/Humidity
|0~50°C (Working Environment) /10~80% (Relative Humidity)
|Storage Temp/Humidity
|-20~60°C (Working Environment) /10~90% (Relative Humidity)
