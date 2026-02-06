Mckay Law Opens New Greenville Office, Expanding Access To Elite Traumatic Brain Injury And Spinal Injury Representation In Hunt County And All Of East Texas

MENAFN - GetNews)



GREENVILLE, TX - February 6, 2026 - McKay Law PLLC, East Texas's premier personal injury law firm, announces the opening of its new Greenville office, strategically positioned to serve accident victims throughout Hunt County with specialized expertise in traumatic brain injury (TBI) and catastrophic spine, neck, and back injury cases.

The new office location at 2920 Lee St. Suite 201 Greenville, TX marks a significant expansion of McKay Law's commitment to providing accessible, expert legal representation to Greenville residents and surrounding communities in East Texas who have suffered life-altering injuries.

Unmatched Expertise in Complex Neurological and Spinal Injury Cases

"Traumatic brain injuries and spinal cord damage represent some of the most devastating consequences of serious accidents," said Lindsey McKay, lead attorney at McKay Law. "These injuries often require millions of dollars in lifetime medical care, yet insurance companies routinely undervalue these claims. Our Greenville office brings specialized TBI and spinal injury litigation expertise directly to Hunt County residents."

McKay Law has secured over $500 million in verdicts and settlements for clients suffering from brain and spinal injuries, establishing a track record that sets the firm apart in East Texas personal injury litigation.

What Makes McKay Law Different

Unlike general practice firms that handle brain and spine injuries as occasional cases, McKay Law has developed proprietary systems and relationships that maximize results for catastrophically injured clients:

Specialized Medical Network: McKay Law maintains established relationships with leading neurologists, neurosurgeons, orthopedic specialists, and rehabilitation experts who provide critical testimony documenting the full extent of brain and spinal injuries.

Life Care Planning Integration: The firm works with certified life care planners from case inception, ensuring every future medical need, assistive device, home modification, and rehabilitation cost is documented and demanded in settlement negotiations.

Advanced Imaging Coordination: McKay Law arranges specialized diagnostic imaging including functional MRIs, DTI scans, and advanced neuropsychological testing that reveals brain injuries often missed by emergency room CT scans.

No Recovery, No Fee Guarantee: McKay Law advances all case costs including expert witness fees, medical records, and litigation expenses, requiring no upfront payment from injured clients.

Immediate Response Team: The firm's rapid response protocol ensures critical evidence preservation, witness interviews, and medical documentation begins within 24-48 hours of case acceptance.

Serving Hunt County's Most Vulnerable Accident Victims

The Greenville office focuses on cases involving:



Traumatic brain injuries from motor vehicle accidents, truck crashes, and workplace incidents

Spinal cord injuries resulting in paralysis or permanent mobility impairment

Herniated disc and compression fracture cases requiring surgery

Neck injuries including whiplash-associated disorders and cervical spine damage

Chronic pain syndromes and complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS) Pediatric brain and spinal injuries with lifetime care needs

"Brain and spine injury victims face overwhelming medical bills, lost income, and uncertain futures," added Lindsey McKay. "Insurance companies count on injured people accepting quick, inadequate settlements. Our Greenville, TX office ensures Hunt County residents have access to attorneys who understand the true value of these catastrophic cases."

Proven Results in High-Stakes Litigation

McKay Law's approach has produced exceptional outcomes including a recent $6mm settlement and a $3mm settlement:



Successfully challenged insurance company medical experts who minimized injury severity

Secured policy limit settlements in cases where insurers initially offered 10-20% of policy limits

Obtained full compensation for lifetime medical care in cases involving permanent disability Recovered damages for diminished quality of life, loss of enjoyment, and emotional trauma often ignored by insurance adjusters

Convenient Access for Greenville Families

The new Greenville office provides:



Free initial consultations with no obligation

Flexible meeting times including evenings and weekends

Home and hospital visits for clients unable to travel

Bilingual staff serving Spanish-speaking clients Accessible facilities for clients with mobility impairments

About McKay Law PLLC

Founded in East Texas, McKay Law PLLC has built a reputation for aggressive advocacy on behalf of seriously injured accident victims. With offices in Sulphur Springs, Dallas, Tyler, and now Greenville, the firm combines local accessibility with the resources and expertise typically found only at large metropolitan firms. McKay Law's attorneys are licensed in Texas and Oklahoma, with a focus on complex personal injury litigation including traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, wrongful death, and truck accident cases.

For more information or to schedule a free consultation, contact McKay Law's Greenville office at 903-INJURED or visit .