Small Tips, Big Knowledge Choose The Right Tip For More Accurate Pipetting

MENAFN - GetNews) Pipette tips, also known as gun tips or nozzles, are indispensable tools for lab researchers. A compatible pipette tip can not only reduce wear on the pipette but also improve the accuracy of experimental results. Tips are disposable consumables that come into direct contact with Liquid Sample s. They not only affect the accuracy of pipetting results but can also directly impact analysis results if they contain foreign biological contaminants or have leachable substances.

How to Choose the Right Tip?

Low RetentionLow-Retention Tips are another common type of pipette tip. They are suitable for experiments requiring precision pipetting, especially with small liquid volumes or viscous liquids. Low-Retention Tips have lower suction, allowing for better control over pipetting precision and accuracy. Additionally, they are ideal for situations where sample residue must be avoided to ensure the purity of experimental results.

Low-Retention Tips can be used in PCR, real-time PCR, cloning and sequencing, other DNA and RNA nucleic acid processing techniques, SDS-PAGE electrophoresis, and other protein analysis methods. They are particularly suitable for handling liquids with low surface tension, such as detergents and solvents.







Filter Tips

Prevent Contamination: Filter tips are designed to avoid cross-contamination and are commonly used in molecular biology, cytology, virology, and other experiments. They help reduce the likelihood of aerosol formation and prevent aerosol contamination, for example, when handling bacteria, viruses, volatile, corrosive, or viscous chemicals.

Prevent Backflow: Filter tips, when used with samples, can prevent liquid from entering the internal parts of the pipette if excessive force is applied, thereby protecting the pipette's components from contamination and corrosion. Therefore, filter tips are also essential tools for pipetting volatile and corrosive samples.

DNase-, RNase-, and Pyrogen-Free DNase and RNase are enzymes that can degrade DNA and RNA. "Pyrogens" mainly refer to bacterial pyrogens, which are metabolites of certain bacteria, bacterial residues, and endotoxins.

Sterilization Sterilized tips are typically packaged in boxes to prevent contamination. The concept of sterility means the absence of contamination from other microorganisms, such as fungi, bacteria, and even the most difficult-to-remove spores.







LengthThe length and orifice diameter vary among tips of different specifications. However, even tips of the same specification may have identical lengths. Extended tips are designed for specific experiments or containers. In long, narrow reaction vessels, extended tips offer greater flexibility in operation and help prevent contamination. Due to their length, they provide more space, which helps avoid rapid upward liquid column movement and contamination of the pipette cone in case of accidental backflow.

Material and Appearance Made from high-quality PP material, free from plasticizers and mold release agents, which could otherwise leach and affect experimental results. The inner wall is smooth and free of flow marks, and the tip is free of notches or burrs, ensuring accurate liquid dispensing.

Conductivity Conductive Tip s, typically black, are specifically designed for automated workstations. They can be used in genomics, proteomics, cellomics, immunoassays, metabolomics, biopharmaceutical research and development, and other common high-throughput pipetting needs.







Packaging Specifications



Bulk: Generally not sterile, suitable for non-sensitive applications.

Boxed: Sterile Tips are always boxed, typically 96 tips per box.

Stacked Packaging: Saves up to 85% space compared to boxed packaging.

Five-in-One Box: Blister packaging, economical and practical.





The size specifications of Pipette Tips vary, so the tip specifications must be compatible with the pipette. Common specifications for GEB Pipette Tips include:



10μl tips: Suitable for 1-10μl and intermediate range pipettes.

200μl tips: Suitable for 20-200μl and intermediate range pipettes. 1000μl tips: Suitable for 100-1000μl pipettes.