A Story Three Decades In The Making Reaches Publication

Marine Vietnam Veteran's Award-Winning Dramatic Manuscript Released After Historic Journey

MARIETTA, GA - Author's Tranquility Press is proud to announce the publication of a landmark dramatic work decades in the making. A Hard Decision, the award-winning dramatic manuscript by United States Marine Corps Vietnam veteran Westley Thomas, is now available to readers everywhere. This powerful story of war, loss, and impossible choices arrives after a remarkable thirty-year journey, during which the author championed its message to cultural icons from Oprah Winfrey to Ossie Davis.

The manuscript itself is a tour de force of emotional truth. Set against the backdrop of Staten Island in the Vietnam War era, A Hard Decision centers on Zera, a young woman whose life is shattered when her husband, William, is declared killed in action. After suffering a miscarriage, she tentatively rebuilds with Steve, another veteran, only to have her first husband return years later. William, a former prisoner of war, is very much alive. His homecoming ignites a devastating conflict, forcing Zera to choose between two wounded men and exposing the hidden scars of trauma that outlast any battlefield.

The published work has drawn strong critical recognition. The manuscript has received the Pacific Book Review Notable Book Award, the Firebird Book Award, the American Writing Award, and the Titan Book Award. Reviewers praise its unflinching look at the collateral damage of combat, noting its rare ability to speak directly to military families while resonating with universal themes of love, betrayal, and redemption.

More than a period piece, A Hard Decision is a timeless inquiry into where the real war happens: in distant jungles or in the hearts and streets back home. Written with the urgency of a thriller and the depth of enduring drama, it is a story that refuses to be ignored, finally ready to claim its place on bookshelves and, ultimately, on the stage.

A Hard Decision by Westley Thomas is available for purchase in paperback, hardcover, and eBook formats on Amazon and through all major booksellers.

About the Author

Westley Thomas served as a United States Marine during the Vietnam War. His experiences inform his powerful, character driven narratives. A Hard Decision is his debut published dramatic work, the result of a lifelong commitment to giving voice to the veteran experience.

