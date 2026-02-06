With Ransomware Breakout Times Hitting 51 Seconds, Inventive HQ Launches 'Zero-Latency' Cyber Defense For San Diego's Innovation Corridor

MENAFN - GetNews)



"In 2025, the "speed of business" has been eclipsed by the "speed of the breach." While the average attacker takes 48 minutes to move through a network, the record is now just 51 seconds."The speed of cyber attacks have outpaced human capability. While the global average "breakout time" (the window between initial infection and lateral movement) has dropped to 48 minutes, the industry record has hit a staggering 51 seconds. Traditional Security Operations Centers (SOCs) that rely on human triage typically take 30–60 minutes to respond, leaving a massive "Velocity Gap" where attackers finish their mission before a human even views the alert.

SAN DIEGO, CA - Inventive HQ, a leading provider of enterprise-grade cybersecurity for the mid-market, today announced the expansion of its High-Velocity Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service to address the obsolescence of human-speed security operations. In a digital environment where cyber adversaries now move from initial breach to full network compromise in less than one minute, Inventive HQ is deploying an automated, AI-driven defense architecture specifically engineered for San Diego's high-stakes sectors, including Biotech, Defense, and Healthcare.

The Obsolescence of "Human-Speed" Security

Data from the 2026 threat landscape confirms a dramatic acceleration in attack velocity. The average "breakout time"-the window between initial infection and lateral movement-has dropped to 48 minutes, with the fastest recorded attacks occurring in just 51 seconds.

"You cannot fight a machine with a manual process," says Sean P. Conroy, Founder of Inventive HQ and author of Cybersecurity for CEOs. "If your defense strategy relies on an analyst noticing an alert and manually triaging it, the battle is lost before it begins. We are providing San Diego firms with a 24/7 expert-led SOC that intervenes at the speed of the attack, not the speed of the analyst."

Surgical Remediation for the San Diego Innovation Corridor

By integrating the industry-leading CrowdStrike Falcon platform, Inventive HQ delivers a "Force Multiplier" effect for local IT teams. This framework provides:



Machine-Speed Intervention: Automated decision engines isolate compromised endpoints and identities in milliseconds, effectively closing the 51-second breakout window.

Surgical Remediation: Unlike standard monitoring services that merely send alerts, Inventive HQ's team performs full-cycle remediation-remotely stopping malicious processes and removing persistence mechanisms without requiring system re-imaging or causing business downtime. Verified Compliance: The framework provides the automated documentation and real-time telemetry required to satisfy NIST SP 800-171 and HIPAA audits, specifically tailored for the regulatory demands of San Diego's defense industrial base and healthcare providers.

Local Resilience for Global Threats

Beyond immediate threat detection, Inventive HQ provides San Diego firms with robust Disaster Recovery (DR) strategies. Recognizing the unique infrastructure and risks of the region, these plans ensure a Recovery Time Objective (RTO) of under one hour for mission-critical applications, ensuring local enterprises remain operational even in the face of sophisticated ransomware or regional disruptions.

About Inventive HQ

Inventive HQ makes enterprise-grade cybersecurity accessible to growing businesses. Based in San Diego, CA, the firm specializes in vCISO leadership, NIST and HIPAA compliance, and 24/7 high-velocity MDR. Guided by the philosophy of "Security backed by data, not buzzwords," Inventive HQ empowers leaders to focus on growth with confidence.