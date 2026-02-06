Eritrea: Efforts To Strengthen Youth Organization In Halhal Sub-Zone

MENAFN - African Press Organization)Download logo

The office of the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students in Halhal sub-zone, as part of efforts to strengthen youth organization, has formed youth friends committees in nine administrative areas of the sub-zone.

Mr. Abdurahman Hamed, head of the union branch in the sub-zone, said that the objective of the initiative was to enable youth to organize themselves under the union and become beneficiaries of the opportunities it provides.

He also stated that enhancing political awareness among youth, developing their economic and social capacity, and increasing productivity are among the key programs receiving due attention from the union branch.

The participants, on their part, called for the organization of vocational training programs in administrative areas that lack such opportunities, as well as the conduct of sustained seminars on the objective situation in the homeland.

Mr. Girmatsion Abraha, administrator of the sub-zone, and Mr. Suleiman Omar, secretary of the PFDJ in the sub-zone, noting that the activities being carried out to enhance the political, economic, and social capacity of youth are aimed at increasing productivity, called on youth to organize themselves under the union branch.

