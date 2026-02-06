403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Embassies In Poland, Armenia, Pakistan, S. Africa Mark Nat'l Festivals
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 6 (KUNA) -- The embassies of Kuwait in Poland, Armenia, Pakistan and South Africa organized receptions to mark Kuwait's 65th anniversary of the National Day and the 35th anniversary of the Liberation Day, drawing several officials and diplomats.
In Warsaw, Kuwait's Ambassador to Poland Saad Al-Muhaini commended Kuwaiti-Polish relations that have extended for more than six decades, stressing that the next stage holds promising opportunities to enhance bilateral cooperation across several fields, particularly in light of (Kuwait Vision 2035).
Addressing a ceremony held by the Kuwaiti embassy, he said that the State of Kuwait, under its wise leadership, would remain committed to its heritage, open to the world, and confident that its partnerships involving the one with Poland, mark a core pillar of its journey towards the future.
The ambassador underlined that this celebration is a national occasion that reflects the determination of a nation that cherishes its heritage and builds bridges.
In Yerevan, Kuwaiti Ambassador to Armenia Mohammad Al-Oraifan held a reception on the occasion of the country's celebration of the National Day and Liberation Day.
During the event, he extended his highest congratulations and blessings to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and the Kuwaiti people.
He voiced pride in the State of Kuwait's status at both regional and international levels, speaking highly of friendly and cooperative relations between Kuwait and Armenia.
In Islamabad, the Kuwaiti embassy in Pakistan held a delightful ceremony to celebrate the 65th anniversary of Kuwait's National Day and the 35th anniversary of Liberation Day.
In his message on the occasion, Kuwait Ambassador to Pakistan Nassar Al-Mutairi expressed honor to extend warmest congratulations and sincere best wishes to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, the wise Government and the noble Kuwaiti people.
He wished His Highness the Amir continued good health and every success in leading the State of Kuwait toward further progress, stability, and sustainable development, building upon the notable milestones achieved under his wise and visionary leadership.
The Kuwaiti ambassador said, "Today, we recall with deep admiration the resilience, unity, and steadfastness demonstrated by the Kuwaiti people during a critical chapter in their history, as well as the sincere brotherly support that contributed to the restoration of legitimacy and stability."
"We remember with profound appreciation the honorable and historic stance of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in support of the State of Kuwait during that difficult period, a principled position that remains firmly embedded in Kuwait's national memory," he said.
The bilateral relations between the State of Kuwait and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan are strong and deeply rooted, founded on mutual respect, trust, and shared interests, the Kuwaiti ambassador added.
In recent years, these relations have witnessed positive momentum through the exchange of high-level visits, continued political consultations, and joint efforts to enhance cooperation through high-level bilateral mechanisms and committees, he noted.
The Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) is actively playing its part in supporting development projects in Pakistan reflecting the State of Kuwait's commitment to supporting development pathways and strengthening partnerships based on cooperation and mutual respect, he remarked.
The energy sector enjoys special importance within the established framework of cooperation between the two sides, reflecting a sustainable and forward-looking partnership, he said.
This is complemented by a shared aspiration to expand cooperation in agriculture, industry, defense, infrastructure, transport, food security and other fields of mutual interest, in line with the development priorities of both brotherly countries, the Kuwaiti diplomat noted.
The State of Kuwait further values the positive contribution of the Pakistani community in Kuwait, which serves as a vital human bridge strengthening the bonds of friendship between the two brotherly peoples, he stressed.
For his part, Pakistan's Federal Minister of Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal, in a statement to KUNA, said, "I, on behalf of people and government of Pakistan, congratulate the Kuwaiti leadership, Kuwait government and the people of Kuwait on the 65th anniversary of the National Day and 35th anniversary of Liberation Day."
"Pakistan and Kuwait have brotherly relations where the State of Kuwait has always stood behind us in times of difficulties. Pakistan has always supported every stance of Kuwait at all forums, and I hope that this cooperation will improve and cement further in coming days," he said.
"Pakistan is working on vision 2035 for achieving USD 1 trillion economy while Kuwait is also carrying out vision 2035 where we can hope to align our visions for the better developments of our nation," he added.
The Pakistani minister commend the leadership of Kuwait for their vision and statesmanlike leadership in steering their people swiftly toward progress and prosperity.
In Pretoria, Kuwaiti Ambassador to South Africa Salem Al-Shebli, held a reception on the national occasion, during which he offered his highest congratulations and blessings to the political leadership and people of the State of Kuwait.
He touted the distinguished relations between the State of Kuwait and South Africa, looking forward to consolidating bilateral cooperation in the areas of education, health, trade, culture, and human rights.
He also commended South Africa's efforts within the United Nations and its support for the Palestinian people, a position consistent with the State of Kuwait's relentless and unwavering commitment to backing the Palestinian cause. (pickup previous)
sbk
In Warsaw, Kuwait's Ambassador to Poland Saad Al-Muhaini commended Kuwaiti-Polish relations that have extended for more than six decades, stressing that the next stage holds promising opportunities to enhance bilateral cooperation across several fields, particularly in light of (Kuwait Vision 2035).
Addressing a ceremony held by the Kuwaiti embassy, he said that the State of Kuwait, under its wise leadership, would remain committed to its heritage, open to the world, and confident that its partnerships involving the one with Poland, mark a core pillar of its journey towards the future.
The ambassador underlined that this celebration is a national occasion that reflects the determination of a nation that cherishes its heritage and builds bridges.
In Yerevan, Kuwaiti Ambassador to Armenia Mohammad Al-Oraifan held a reception on the occasion of the country's celebration of the National Day and Liberation Day.
During the event, he extended his highest congratulations and blessings to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and the Kuwaiti people.
He voiced pride in the State of Kuwait's status at both regional and international levels, speaking highly of friendly and cooperative relations between Kuwait and Armenia.
In Islamabad, the Kuwaiti embassy in Pakistan held a delightful ceremony to celebrate the 65th anniversary of Kuwait's National Day and the 35th anniversary of Liberation Day.
In his message on the occasion, Kuwait Ambassador to Pakistan Nassar Al-Mutairi expressed honor to extend warmest congratulations and sincere best wishes to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, the wise Government and the noble Kuwaiti people.
He wished His Highness the Amir continued good health and every success in leading the State of Kuwait toward further progress, stability, and sustainable development, building upon the notable milestones achieved under his wise and visionary leadership.
The Kuwaiti ambassador said, "Today, we recall with deep admiration the resilience, unity, and steadfastness demonstrated by the Kuwaiti people during a critical chapter in their history, as well as the sincere brotherly support that contributed to the restoration of legitimacy and stability."
"We remember with profound appreciation the honorable and historic stance of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in support of the State of Kuwait during that difficult period, a principled position that remains firmly embedded in Kuwait's national memory," he said.
The bilateral relations between the State of Kuwait and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan are strong and deeply rooted, founded on mutual respect, trust, and shared interests, the Kuwaiti ambassador added.
In recent years, these relations have witnessed positive momentum through the exchange of high-level visits, continued political consultations, and joint efforts to enhance cooperation through high-level bilateral mechanisms and committees, he noted.
The Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) is actively playing its part in supporting development projects in Pakistan reflecting the State of Kuwait's commitment to supporting development pathways and strengthening partnerships based on cooperation and mutual respect, he remarked.
The energy sector enjoys special importance within the established framework of cooperation between the two sides, reflecting a sustainable and forward-looking partnership, he said.
This is complemented by a shared aspiration to expand cooperation in agriculture, industry, defense, infrastructure, transport, food security and other fields of mutual interest, in line with the development priorities of both brotherly countries, the Kuwaiti diplomat noted.
The State of Kuwait further values the positive contribution of the Pakistani community in Kuwait, which serves as a vital human bridge strengthening the bonds of friendship between the two brotherly peoples, he stressed.
For his part, Pakistan's Federal Minister of Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal, in a statement to KUNA, said, "I, on behalf of people and government of Pakistan, congratulate the Kuwaiti leadership, Kuwait government and the people of Kuwait on the 65th anniversary of the National Day and 35th anniversary of Liberation Day."
"Pakistan and Kuwait have brotherly relations where the State of Kuwait has always stood behind us in times of difficulties. Pakistan has always supported every stance of Kuwait at all forums, and I hope that this cooperation will improve and cement further in coming days," he said.
"Pakistan is working on vision 2035 for achieving USD 1 trillion economy while Kuwait is also carrying out vision 2035 where we can hope to align our visions for the better developments of our nation," he added.
The Pakistani minister commend the leadership of Kuwait for their vision and statesmanlike leadership in steering their people swiftly toward progress and prosperity.
In Pretoria, Kuwaiti Ambassador to South Africa Salem Al-Shebli, held a reception on the national occasion, during which he offered his highest congratulations and blessings to the political leadership and people of the State of Kuwait.
He touted the distinguished relations between the State of Kuwait and South Africa, looking forward to consolidating bilateral cooperation in the areas of education, health, trade, culture, and human rights.
He also commended South Africa's efforts within the United Nations and its support for the Palestinian people, a position consistent with the State of Kuwait's relentless and unwavering commitment to backing the Palestinian cause. (pickup previous)
sbk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment