Sheikh Joaan Attends IOC President's Welcome Dinner In Milan

Milan: H E Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, President of the Olympic Council of Asia and President of the Qatar Olympic Committee, attended the welcome dinner hosted yesterday by Kirsty Coventry, President of the International Olympic Committee, in the Italian city of Milan, on the sidelines of the 145th IOC Session.

The session was held in the city of Milan and brought together presidents of national Olympic committees, members of the International Olympic Committee, and presidents of international sports federations.

The dinner provided an opportunity to exchange views on a number of issues related to Olympic affairs, within the framework of the side meetings accompanying the IOC Session, which contribute to strengthening communication and coordination among sports leaders at the international level.

The dinner was also attended by H E Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani, Vice Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of Qatar Foundation and a member of the IOC Education Commission.