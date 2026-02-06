EUR/USD Forecast Today 06/02: Up Or Down? (Video&Chart)
- The Euro has been slightly negative during fairly quiet trading on Thursday, as the ECB rate decision has come and gone. At this point, the market looks like it is ready to make a decision.
We are essentially in the middle of a binary choice like this, so that being said, if we see some type of momentum, I think we have a couple of targets ahead of us based on those. We will have to wait and see how Friday plays out, but as things stand right now, we still have a situation where we broke out of consolidation, we pulled back to retest that previous resistance. Now the question is, will we find buyers to push this thing to the upside?EURUSD Chart by TradingViewReady to trade our daily Forex analysis? We've made this forex brokers list for you to check out.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment