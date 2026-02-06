More Than CHF8 Million Spent On March 8 Vote Campaigns

The“CHF200 is enough!” initiative, which wants to reduce the annual television and radio licence fee of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC) from CHF335 to CHF200, is attracting the most support, with CHF5.77 million pledged.

The second vote is on the climate fund initiative, which calls on the government to allocate between 0.5% and 1% of GDP to climate investments. Some CHF2.04 million was declared in favour of this initiative.

Then CHF940,000 was declared for the federal law on individual taxation. Parliament's reform aims to abolish the“marriage penalty” and proposes that married couples file two separate tax returns.

+ Swiss votes on March 8: what's at stake?

Supporters and opponents of the cash initiative, which wants to guarantee supplies of coins and notes and the use of the franc as the national currency, have not declared any amounts.

Politicians must declare campaigns with budgets in excess of CHF50,000 and donations in excess of CHF15,000.

Adapted from French by AI/ts

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at ...

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiati

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ....