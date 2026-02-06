UAE Leads Poultry Imports From Brazil
South Africa was the second-largest destination, importing 36,800 tons, up 34%, while Saudi Arabia ranked third, with purchases reaching 33,500 tons (+5%). China, Japan, the European Union, the Philippines, South Korea, Singapore, and Chile round out the list of the ten largest importers of chicken meat in January. In total, shipments rose 3.6% during the period, reaching 459,000 tons - a record for the month.
In the ABPA statement, the association's president, Ricardo Santin, noted that the record performance during a period of lower demand, such as January, points to“optimistic” prospects for exports over the course of this year.“This indicates sustained growth across several importing markets, especially in the UAE, South Africa, European Union countries, and certain Asian markets with strong demand,” he said.
The leading chicken meat exporting states were Paraná, Santa Catarina, Rio Grande do Sul, São Paulo, and Goiás.
Read more:
UAE, Saudi Arabia buy more Brazilian chicken
Translated by Guilherme MirandaAri Dias/AEN
The post UAE leads poultry imports from Brazil appeared first on ANBA News Agency.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment