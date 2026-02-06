RED GOLD FROM EUROPE / Key word(s): Product Launch/Miscellaneous

ANICAV's "Red Gold from Europe" @ BIOFACH with a delicious tasting programme.

06.02.2026 / 07:05 CET/CEST

Four days of great recipes dedicated to Italian and EU organic canned tomatoes. NAPOLI, Italy, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ANICAV - the Italian Association of Canned Vegetables Industries - is proud to announce its participation in BIOFACH 2026, one of the world's leading food trade fairs. The association will showcase the excellence and diversity of Italian organic canned tomatoes to an international audience.



HALL 4 – STAND 4-375 Not only will attendees at the show learn all about the quality of our Red Gold from Europe Organic Canned Tomatoes, but they will be able to discover their versatility and taste their goodness thanks to the delicious recipes prepared daily by the Italian chef Rosario Monachello. One of the key factors that sets Italian and EU organic canned tomatoes apart is the European commitment to sustainable farming practices. These tomatoes are grown in carefully tended fields, benefitting from the ideal climate and soil conditions that Europe has to offer. The result is tomatoes with a sweet, rich taste, bursting with natural flavour. Embodying the essence of farm-to-table dining, it's no surprise that they are a favourite among top chefs. Not only are they delicious, but they are also packed with essential nutrients. Tomatoes, especially when organic, are a rich source of vitamins and antioxidants, and contribute to a healthy diet. Red Gold Organic Tomatoes from Europe are also incredibly versatile. Whether for a classic Italian pasta sauce, a vibrant Spanish gazpacho, or a hearty French ratatouille, these tomatoes, with their natural sweetness, add depth to any dish, and their flavour and aroma delight all tastes. ((German consumers are already well aware of the quality and versatility of Italian and EU organic canned tomatoes as witnessed by the positive trend of imports to Germany.)) said Giovanni De Angelis, ANICAV General Director. ((In the first ten months of 2025, and consistent with 2024 data, imports of organic canned tomatoes from Italy increased from €25.2 million to €28.9 million, reflecting the ever-increasing demand for these products. BIOFACH represents an excellent platform for ANICAV member companies to strengthen their international partnerships, promote Italian agricultural excellence, and celebrate the culinary heritage that makes Italian organic canned tomatoes a global and German favorite.)) About Red Gold from Europe

Red Gold from Europe is the name of the campaign managed by ANICAV – the Italian Association of Canned Vegetable Industries - and co-funded by the European Union to raise awareness of organic canned tomatoes 100% made in Europe. For insights into the European and Italian tomato industry or delicious recipes using organic canned tomatoes, visit our Website and follow us on



