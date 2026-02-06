Rakesh Chhabra Elected President Of FISME For 202627 Sets Ambitious Agenda For MSME Innovation, AI Adoption And Justice Delivery

MENAFN - KNN India)The Central Executive Committee of the Federation of Indian Micro and Small & Medium Enterprises (FISME) today unanimously declared Rakesh Chhabra as the President of FISME for the term 2026–27.

A seasoned entrepreneur and widely respected industry leader, Chhabra brings over four decades of hands-on experience in manufacturing, MSME cluster development and policy engagement. He is heading Choudhry Enterprises, a leading automotive components manufacturer and OEM supplier to major automobile companies, and has been closely associated with MSME institutions and industrial associations across the country.

Addressing the Central Executive Committee after assuming office, Mr. Chhabra outlined a forward-looking and reform-oriented agenda for the federation. Among his key priorities is the setting up of a national-level incubation and guidance centre for professionals and engineers, aimed at nurturing technology-driven entrepreneurship, strengthening manufacturing capabilities and facilitating structured mentoring for young innovators

Highlighting the growing relevance of emerging technologies, Mr. Chhabra emphasized the need for creating robust institutional support mechanisms to enable MSMEs to adopt, use and profit from Artificial Intelligence (AI). He noted that AI-driven productivity tools, quality control systems, and market intelligence platforms can become powerful growth enablers for MSMEs, provided appropriate awareness, capacity-building and advisory support is made available.

Improving the ease of doing business and access to justice for MSMEs will also be a central focus of his presidency. Mr. Chhabra stressed the importance of faster dispute resolution, effective use of digital platforms for legal and regulatory compliance, and policy advocacy to reduce procedural and compliance burdens faced by small enterprises.

Mr. Chhabra has earlier served as Vice President of FISME and currently holds leadership roles in several industry and skill development institutions. He is also a Mentor at the Atal Incubation Centre, IIT Delhi (Sonipat Campus), and has been actively involved in skill development, industrial cluster strengthening and policy consultations with both State and Central governments

The Central Executive Committee expressed confidence that under Mr. Chhabra's leadership, FISME will further strengthen its role as the national voice of MSMEs and advance policy reforms that promote innovation, competitiveness and inclusive growth.

