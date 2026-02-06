'Whimsical Gallop' Invites The City To Stride Into The Year Of The Horse At Pacific Place And Starstreet Precinct

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) Marvel at the Whimsical Gallop of Horses Adorned in Embroidered Artistry, Alongside an AI Fai Chun Photo Booth and Joyful New Year Rewards HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 February 2026 - This Chinese New Year, Pacific Place and Starstreet Precinct invite you to take a joyful gallop into the Year of the Horse with 'Whimsical Gallop' - a celebration that blends artistry, imagination and auspicious cheer. From 5 February to 3 March 2026, the mall is transformed into a contemporary Chinese garden awash in soft, nature-inspired pink hues. Leading the way is a striking 3.5-metre-tall embroidered horse in Park Court, alongside three other beautifully adorned horses brought to life by Hong Kong embroidery atelier YLYstudio. Together, this quartet of horses brings luck and fortune to all.



Beyond the installations, the festivities continue with thoughtful and playful experiences. Create your own personalised blessings at the 'Splendid Blessings' AI Fai Chun Photo Booth, and enjoy 'Galloping Joy' New Year Shopping Rewards with festive 'Blooming Splendour' Lai See packets and exclusive shopping treats. The celebration culminates with lively jazz tap dance performances and a lion dance parade, bringing heritage and modern festivity together for everyone to enjoy.



A Garden Where Embroidery Meets Imagination



Across the mall and into Starstreet Precinct, visitors are immersed in a fantastical Chinese landscape of embroidered ornaments, blooming florals, lanterns and gazebos. YLYstudio dedicated over 1,000 hours to handcrafting more than 590 ornaments featuring eight auspicious motifs - feathers, birds, pomegranates, coins, flowers, four-leaf clovers, ladybirds, and clouds - using over 80 types of sequins, threads, and ribbons. These motifs are showcased on the four horses, spreading good fortune while enriching the festive landscape with depth and artistry.





Spring Bloom Gallop Pavilion



Location: Garden Court, Level LG1, Pacific Place

Three embroidered horses stand in quiet splendour - each a symbol of good luck, harmony and prosperity. Rising above them, a five‐metre‐tall gazebo becomes a sanctuary of artistry, where the eight auspicious motifs conceived by YLYstudio are revealed in delicate detail. Each work conveys multicultural blessings, all rendered with exquisite craftsmanship.

Blossoms of Imagination



Location: Level L1 (near lululemon), Pacific Place

Amid peach blossoms, a pastel pavilion shelters two young horses at rest. The scene evokes New Year anticipation, filled with hope and the promise of spring.



' Splendid Blessings ' AI Fai Chun Photo Booth



Blending tradition with technology, the 'Splendid Blessings' AI Fai Chun Photo Booth invites visitors to create personalised New Year blessings with a contemporary twist.



By registering as an above member and spending HK$300 on the same day via electronic payment, shoppers can select an auspicious message, capture full-body photos, and receive both printed and animated digital versions to take home and share with loved ones.



Date: 5 February – 3 March 2026

Time: 10am – 10pm

Magical Blessings



Location: Level L1 (near Lane Crawford), Pacific Place

Energetic mini horses line both sides of the pathway, accompanied by floral arrangements and whimsical plants that create a festive corridor of movement and charm. An abundance of mini horses extends the blessings along the way, embodying prosperity and joy in every step.

Poised in Bloom



Location: Park Court, Level L1, Pacific Place

At the heart of Park Court, a 3.5‐metre‐tall



giant horse is poised in mid‐gallop - a graceful emblem of blossoming fortune. Flanked by peach blossoms, it moves forward to usher in a more prosperous year ahead.

Lanterns of Serenity



Location: Outside Three Pacific Place on Wing Fung Street and Star Street

Lanterns sway and blossoms bloom in this outdoor extension of the celebration. Set against the urban backdrop of Starstreet Precinct, the installation carries the festive spirit beyond the mall - inviting passersby to pause, smile and soak in the new year fantasy.



Accumulated Same-day

Electronic Spending

Shopping Rewards*

HK$3,800 – HK$8,799





One Set of

'Blooming Splendour'

Lai See Packets

+

Two MOViE MOViE

Pacific Place

Ticket Exchange Coupons (valued at HK$260)

--

HK$8,800 – HK$17,999

HK$300 Pacific Place

Shopping e-Voucher

HK$18,000 – HK$37,999

HK$600 Pacific Place

Shopping e-Voucher

+ The Grand Sicilian Pistachio Puff

(valued at HK$128)

HK$38,000 – HK$87,999

HK$1,400 Pacific Place

Shopping e-Voucher

+ The Grand Sicilian Pistachio Puff

(valued at HK$128)

HK$88,000



or above

HK$2,400 Pacific Place

Shopping e-Voucher

+ COVA Nutty Duo Cookie Gift Box

(valued at HK$198)



Tap and Jazz into the New Season

Let your feet and heart gallop with joy as Step Out Studio and fellow tap dancers bring tap to life, echoing the energy of racing hooves. Accompanied by keyboard, bass, and saxophone from Nate Wong's Jazz Band, the performance blends percussive footwork with swinging jazz, creating a lively celebration of the Year of the Horse.



Dates:

14 February 2026 – Performers: Cal (Step Out Studio), Zoe Chan, Jazz Band led by Nate Wong 21 February 2026 – Performers: Cal (Step Out Studio), Natalie Hung, Jazz Band led by Nate Wong Time: 3:30pm



Location: Level L1 (near Shiro), Pacific Place

Roaring into Prosperity: Eye-dotting Ceremony & Lion Dance Parade

Stride into the excitement of the Chinese New Year at Pacific Place! After bringing the lions to life in a traditional eye-dotting ceremony, the lion dance parade will wind its way through the mall, spreading energy, luck, and prosperity for the year ahead.



Date: 23 February 2026 (Monday, 7th day of Chinese New Year)



Time: 1pm



Location: Park Court, Level L1, Pacific Place



