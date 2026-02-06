TRON DAO Advances Stablecoin Dialogue At Digital Assets At Duke Conference

TRON DAO, the community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet through blockchain technology and decentralized applications (dApps), successfully wrapped up its participation as a Gold Tier Sponsor at the Digital Assets at Duke Conference, held February 4–6 at Duke University's Penn Pavilion in Durham, North Carolina. The annual conference convened over 200 leading voices from finance, policy, academia, and technology for in-depth discussions on the rapidly evolving digital asset landscape.

The TRON DAO team convened at the welcome reception hosted by Fidelity on Day 1, connecting with conference participants and industry leaders. On Day 2 of the conference, Sam Elfarra, Community Spokesperson at the TRON DAO, joined a high-level panel titled“Stablecoins,” moderated by Lee Reiners, Lecturing Fellow at the Duke Financial Economics Center. Elfarra was joined by Corey Then, Vice President of Global Policy at Circle; Sam Swartz, Head of Central Public Policy at Stripe; and Daniel Casanas, Head of Investments at the Stellar Development Foundation.

The panel explored the accelerating adoption of stablecoins as mainstream payment and settlement tools across trading platforms, payment networks, and corporate treasuries. Panelists examined the growing diversity of stablecoin issuers from fintech startups to traditional financial institutions, the expansion of reserve models, and the evolving regulatory frameworks shaping stablecoin design and growth.

After the panel, the team also attended a Fireside Chat with Crypto in America and Bo Hines, featuring timely discussions on the evolving digital asset landscape and stablecoin adoption.

Through its participation at the Digital Assets at Duke Conference, TRON DAO reinforced its commitment to engaging with policymakers, academics, and industry leaders on shaping the future of digital finance. For more information about TRON's initiatives and upcoming events, please visit TRON DAO's official website.

About TRON DAO

TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps.

Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON blockchain has experienced significant growth since its MainNet launch in May 2018. Until recently, TRON hosted the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin, which currently exceeds $83 billion. As of February 2026, the TRON blockchain has recorded over 363 million in total user accounts, more than 12 billion in total transactions, and over $23 billion in total value locked (TVL), based on TRONSCAN. Recognized as the global settlement layer for stablecoin transactions and everyday purchases with proven success, TRON is“Moving Trillions, Empowering Billions.”

