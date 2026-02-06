After 15 Years, Jordanian Trucks Enter Turkey, Greece In Breakthrough Transport Move

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 6 (Petra)-- The official spokesperson for Ministry of Transport, Mohammad Al-Duwairi, confirmed on Friday that Jordanian trucks were successfully allowed to enter Turkey and Greece via the Bab al-Hawa border crossing.Al-Duwairi said the step came as a result of sustained efforts and direct, joint coordination between the Jordanian Ministry of Transport and its Turkish counterpart, following the resolution of all related customs and procedural obstacles.In a statement, he explained that three Jordanian trucks entered Turkish territory on Friday afternoon as part of a pilot operation. The process was carried out smoothly and in line with approved procedures, reflecting the high level of technical and administrative cooperation between the two sides and contributing to the facilitation of land freight movement along this vital route.He added that the direct and streamlined entry of the trucks through the crossing is a promising development that is expected to pave the way for additional batches of trucks in the coming period, enhancing the flow of transport and boosting trade exchange.Al-Duwairi also noted that the Ministry of Transport is closely following up on the matter with the relevant Turkish authorities to ensure the continuity and regularity of traffic through the crossing, and to address any operational observations promptly, in a manner that serves Jordanian transport operators and supports the smooth movement of goods.