Three African Countries Agree To Take Back Their Citizens Deported From Britain

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

London: The British Home Office revealed that Namibia, Angola, and the Democratic Republic of Congo have agreed to take back their citizens who have violated immigration laws and are illegal immigrants.

Following the agreement with the three countries, British Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said that illegal immigrants will now be deported and returned to Angola, Namibia, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

She added that she will do what is necessary to ensure order and control of Britain's borders.

She stated that returns from the three countries had been hampered by the failure to process the required paperwork or the requirement that individuals sign their own documents, effectively giving them veto power.

The British government had previously warned that it would stop issuing visas to citizens of Angola, Namibia, and the Democratic Republic of Congo if their governments did not improve their cooperation in deportation operations, noting that more than 3,000 people from the three countries could be deported as a result of this cooperation.