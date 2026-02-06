Iran, US Begin Nuclear Talks In Oman

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Iran and the United States on Friday began nuclear negotiations in Muscat, the capital of Oman, according to reports.

Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement issued this morning that Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi traveled to Oman at the head of a delegation to hold nuclear talks with the United States.

Reports said Steve Witkoff, special envoy of former US President Donald Trump, is also participating in the negotiations on behalf of Washington.

Meanwhile, the Tasnim News Agency confirmed the start of the talks in Muscat.

Iran's Foreign Ministry said Araghchi earlier met Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al-Busaidi, and the two discussed the framework and modalities of the negotiations between Tehran and Washington.

The Omani foreign minister expressed hope that this round of talks, through goodwill and timely engagement by all sides, would lead to a lasting understanding between Iran and the United States.

According to reports, the negotiations were initially planned to be held in Istanbul, Turkey; however, Iran requested that the new round of talks be held in Oman instead, emphasizing that the discussions should be limited exclusively to the nuclear issue.

sa