Freya To Align Its Economic Ownership In Tele2 Up To Its 27% Share Of Votes
The operation is carried out through a series of transactions on its holdings in Tele2, including by entering into swap arrangements for financial and regulatory reasons, which entails several market and regulatory disclosures throughout the period. These series of transactions are not intended to result in any material change in votes controlled by Freya in Tele2.
Freya remains an active and committed long-term investor in Tele2.
