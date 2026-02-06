Freya To Align Its Economic Ownership In Tele2 Up To Its 27% Share Of Votes

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2026-02-06 02:01:21
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Paris, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freya Investissement ("Freya") owns approximately 19% of the shares but holds 27% of the votes in Tele2 AB (publ) ("Tele2") on 06 February 2026. Freya has started to align its economic and voting rights in Tele2 and is looking to reach up to 27% of its economic rights within the next few months.

The operation is carried out through a series of transactions on its holdings in Tele2, including by entering into swap arrangements for financial and regulatory reasons, which entails several market and regulatory disclosures throughout the period. These series of transactions are not intended to result in any material change in votes controlled by Freya in Tele2.

Freya remains an active and committed long-term investor in Tele2.

