The Bahamas Welcomes Inaugural Porter Airlines Flight From Montréal To Nassau

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nassau, The Bahamas, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation welcomed the inaugural nonstop Porter Airlines flight from Montréal (YUL) to Nassau (NAS), marking the commencement of new seasonal service connecting Quebec directly to The Islands of The Bahamas.

The arrival of the February 5 flight further strengthens airlift from one of Canada's key source markets and enhances access for travellers seeking convenient winter sun escapes. The service supports continued growth from Eastern Canada during the peak winter travel season.

“The commencement of Porter Airlines' nonstop service from Montréal to Nassau reflects our continued focus on strengthening airlift from Canada,” said the Hon. I. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation.“Quebec is an important market for The Bahamas, and this direct connection makes it even easier for Canadian travellers to experience our beaches, culture, and warm Bahamian hospitality.”

Director General of The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, Latia Duncombe, noted the strategic value of the new service.

“The introduction of Porter Airlines' nonstop Montréal–Nassau service adds capacity and reflects ongoing interest from the Canadian market,” said Duncombe.“Expanding options for travellers supports steady growth while reinforcing Montréal's role as a key gateway to The Bahamas.”

With nonstop service now available from key Canadian cities, The Bahamas is more accessible than ever for travellers looking to escape winter just a few hours from home. The Montréal–Nassau route reinforces the destination's continued focus on strengthening connectivity and supporting sustained travel demand from Canada.

For more information on travel to The Bahamas, visit

About The Bahamas:

The Bahamas has over 700 islands and cays, as well as 16 unique island destinations. Located only 50 miles off the coast of Florida, it offers a quick and easy way for travelers to escape their everyday. The island nation also boasts world-class fishing, diving, boating and thousands of miles of the Earth's most spectacular beaches for families, couples and adventurers to explore. See why It's Better in The Bahamas at or on Facebook, YouTube or Instagram.

Attachments



Porter launches nonstop flights from Montréal (YUL) to Nassau (NAS) Porter's inaugural nonstop flight from Montréal (YUL) to Nassau (NAS) arrives on February 5

CONTACT: Rissie Demeritte The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism... Bahamas Canada Siren Communications...